Uncrewed Vehicles

Read the latest uncrewed systems news from our team of expert journalists and analysts, giving you the 'so what' behind the latest headlines.

Uncrewed Vehicles

Updated: Türkiye unveils Ulaq Kama, an armed expendable USV

Ares Shipyard and Meteksan Defence showcase Ulaq Kama, an armed expendable USV featuring explosive payload and ISR capabilities. The vessel's swift production hints at its potential role in asymmetric warfare, with graphics resembling Ukrainian systems.

Land Warfare

Otokar shows large armed UGV for first time at IDEF

Turkey's Otokar has rolled out a new large UGV which can be fitted with a range of weapons including anti-tank missiles as well as carrying smaller UGVs and UAS.

Land Warfare

How the US Army is getting ready to succeed in contested multidomain scenarios

The service has been working on the improvement of strategy, inventory and training in addition to conducting several acquisition, development and modernisation efforts.

Uncrewed Vehicles

Turkish delight in Saudi drone deal

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has signed a deal to purchase Akinci UAVs from Turkey's Baykar in a significant boon for Ankara.

Featured videos

Uncrewed Vehicles

Uncrewed Vehicles

Uncrewed Vehicles

Uncrewed Vehicles

