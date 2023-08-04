Uncrewed Vehicles
SOF Week 2023: AeroVironment introduces VTOL kit for Puma AE UAS (video)
AeroVironment has introduced the Puma VTOL kit, designed for plug-and-play integration into Puma 2 AE and Puma 3 AE small uncrewed aircraft systems.
Read the latest uncrewed systems news from our team of expert journalists and analysts, giving you the 'so what' behind the latest headlines.
Ares Shipyard and Meteksan Defence showcase Ulaq Kama, an armed expendable USV featuring explosive payload and ISR capabilities. The vessel's swift production hints at its potential role in asymmetric warfare, with graphics resembling Ukrainian systems.
Turkey's Otokar has rolled out a new large UGV which can be fitted with a range of weapons including anti-tank missiles as well as carrying smaller UGVs and UAS.
The service has been working on the improvement of strategy, inventory and training in addition to conducting several acquisition, development and modernisation efforts.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has signed a deal to purchase Akinci UAVs from Turkey’s Baykar in a significant boon for Ankara.
AeroVironment has introduced the Puma VTOL kit, designed for plug-and-play integration into Puma 2 AE and Puma 3 AE small uncrewed aircraft systems.
Raytheon Missiles & Defense is increasingly focused on counter-UAS technologies, notably through its KuRFS radar and Coyote family of effectors.
4th August 2023
With Australia's military banning the use of commercially available UAS, the ADF is looking for sovereignly designed replacements for general-purpose use.
3rd August 2023
Indonesia becomes the eighth customer for the Anka, as Turkiye further cements its positions as a major supplier of UAVs.
2nd August 2023
'By involving Azerbaijan [in the TF-X Kaan programme], Türkiye can potentially share the financial burden of the project, leading to cost savings and economic advantages for both countries,' team lead for government contracting at Tusas Engine Industries tells Shephard.
1st August 2023
Hensoldt has outlined progress in developing a detect-and-avoid (DAA) radar as part of a collision warning system, aiming to safely integrate UAVs into controlled airspace, particularly as part of the Eurodrone project.
1st August 2023
Meteksan showcased the Retinar AESA radar at IDEF 2023, offering enhanced detection and tracking capabilities for UAVs and tactical targets. The radar has applications in mobile counter-UAS systems.
31st July 2023
Lockheed Martin will scale its technology to a 500kW-class laser under a new contract, aiming to optimize efficiency and size while increasing power for high-powered directed energy weapon systems.
28th July 2023
Allison Transmission has partnered with Team Lynx, led by American Rheinmetall Vehicles, to provide the eGen Force electric hybrid system for the US Army's XM30 mechanised infantry combat vehicle.
28th July 2023
Nurol Makina's latest TWAV, the NMS-Light 4x4, was shown at IDEF 2023 with launchers for the locally developed Spira ILGAR smart loitering munition.
26th July 2023
MilDef and UMS Skeldar have introduced a bespoke console for V-200 UAVs, enhancing workspace and ergonomics for operators.
25th July 2023
The ESEN GöRDES vision based navigation system was successfully demonstrated on the Schiebel Camcopter S-100 UAS, showcasing its capability to operate in GPS-denied environments and offering a jam and spoofing resilient platform.
24th July 2023
The USAF has integrated the Angry Kitten ALQ-167 EW countermeasure pod onto a General Atomics Aeronautical Systems MQ-9 UAV.
24th July 2023
Safran has announced it will go ahead with the $1.8 billion deal to acquire Collins Aerospace’s actuation and flight control business for commercial and military aircraft.
21st July 2023
EOS Defense Systems USA's AS-65 gimbal has been selected for L3Harris's VAMPIRE weapon system, empowering Ukraine's ground forces to counter hostile drones and ground threats using precision rockets.
18th July 2023
Teledyne FLIR Defense will supply Black Hornet 3 nano-UAVs to Ukraine, as part of a Norway MoD order. The pocket-sized drones provide crucial reconnaissance capabilities.
17th July 2023
BAE Systems has achieved the first stratospheric flight of the Phasa-35 High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) uncrewed aerial system (UAS). Weighing 150kg, the drone flew to over 66,000ft in altitude and could offer long-endurance ISR and communication capabilities.
14th July 2023
Northrop Grumman will design an autonomous VTOL aircraft system for DARPA, capable of operating from navy ships at sea. The ANCILLARY program aims to enhance long endurance and expeditionary capabilities.
14th July 2023
Rafael has successfully integrated CRFS's RFeye technology into its Drone Dome solution, enhancing detection and geolocation capabilities for countering hostile UAVs.
11th July 2023
BAE Systems FalconWorks division's ambitious mission is to shape the future of aviation by pushing boundaries and delivering groundbreaking solutions for the UK and international customers.
7th July 2023
MARSS has unveiled the NiDAR X-JOC, an all-in-one containerised C2 centre with UAS detection and countermeasures capabilities to protect critical sites against UAS.