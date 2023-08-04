Air Warfare Australia seeks sovereignly manufactured general-purpose UAS With Australia's military banning the use of commercially available UAS, the ADF is looking for sovereignly designed replacements for general-purpose use.

Air Warfare Indonesia orders Anka UAVs from Turkiye Indonesia becomes the eighth customer for the Anka, as Turkiye further cements its positions as a major supplier of UAVs.

Air Warfare Azerbaijan's integral role in Turkish TF-X Kaan fighter programme strengthens defence capabilities and strategic ties 'By involving Azerbaijan [in the TF-X Kaan programme], Türkiye can potentially share the financial burden of the project, leading to cost savings and economic advantages for both countries,' team lead for government contracting at Tusas Engine Industries tells Shephard.

Uncrewed Vehicles Hensoldt advances detect-and-avoid radar for UAV collision warning Hensoldt has outlined progress in developing a detect-and-avoid (DAA) radar as part of a collision warning system, aiming to safely integrate UAVs into controlled airspace, particularly as part of the Eurodrone project.

Land Warfare Meteksan targets drones with new radar and counter-UAS systems Meteksan showcased the Retinar AESA radar at IDEF 2023, offering enhanced detection and tracking capabilities for UAVs and tactical targets. The radar has applications in mobile counter-UAS systems.

Land Warfare Lockheed Martin unveils plans to develop new class of 500kW laser weapon Lockheed Martin will scale its technology to a 500kW-class laser under a new contract, aiming to optimize efficiency and size while increasing power for high-powered directed energy weapon systems.

Land Warfare Allison Transmission joins Team Lynx bid for US Army's XM30 combat vehicle programme Allison Transmission has partnered with Team Lynx, led by American Rheinmetall Vehicles, to provide the eGen Force electric hybrid system for the US Army's XM30 mechanised infantry combat vehicle.

Land Warfare Nurol adds loitering munition launch option to tactical armoured vehicles Nurol Makina's latest TWAV, the NMS-Light 4x4, was shown at IDEF 2023 with launchers for the locally developed Spira ILGAR smart loitering munition.

Uncrewed Vehicles New UMS Skeldar V-200 UAV console unveiled MilDef and UMS Skeldar have introduced a bespoke console for V-200 UAVs, enhancing workspace and ergonomics for operators.

Uncrewed Vehicles ESEN Gördes demonstrates S-100 UAS navigation system The ESEN GöRDES vision based navigation system was successfully demonstrated on the Schiebel Camcopter S-100 UAS, showcasing its capability to operate in GPS-denied environments and offering a jam and spoofing resilient platform.

Uncrewed Vehicles USAF successfully flies Angry Kitten jamming pod on MQ-9 UAV The USAF has integrated the Angry Kitten ALQ-167 EW countermeasure pod onto a General Atomics Aeronautical Systems MQ-9 UAV.

Air Warfare Safran seals $1.8 billion deal for Collins flight control unit Safran has announced it will go ahead with the $1.8 billion deal to acquire Collins Aerospace’s actuation and flight control business for commercial and military aircraft.

Digital Battlespace EOS to provide AS-65 gimbal for L3Harris's VAMPIRE weapon system EOS Defense Systems USA's AS-65 gimbal has been selected for L3Harris's VAMPIRE weapon system, empowering Ukraine's ground forces to counter hostile drones and ground threats using precision rockets.

Uncrewed Vehicles More Black Hornet UAVs bound for Ukraine as part of Norway order Teledyne FLIR Defense will supply Black Hornet 3 nano-UAVs to Ukraine, as part of a Norway MoD order. The pocket-sized drones provide crucial reconnaissance capabilities.

Air Warfare BAE Systems Phasa-35 UAS soars into the stratosphere BAE Systems has achieved the first stratospheric flight of the Phasa-35 High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) uncrewed aerial system (UAS). Weighing 150kg, the drone flew to over 66,000ft in altitude and could offer long-endurance ISR and communication capabilities.

Uncrewed Vehicles Northrop reveals details of offer for DARPA ANCILLARY VTOL UAS programme Northrop Grumman will design an autonomous VTOL aircraft system for DARPA, capable of operating from navy ships at sea. The ANCILLARY program aims to enhance long endurance and expeditionary capabilities.

Digital Battlespace Rafael enhances Drone Dome with CRFS's RFeye technology Rafael has successfully integrated CRFS's RFeye technology into its Drone Dome solution, enhancing detection and geolocation capabilities for countering hostile UAVs.

Air Warfare BAE Systems FalconWorks air R&D division takes flight BAE Systems FalconWorks division's ambitious mission is to shape the future of aviation by pushing boundaries and delivering groundbreaking solutions for the UK and international customers.