Paris Air Show 2025: Parrot’s new microdrone ANAFI UKR breaks cover

Parrot, a French drone manufacturer, showed its quadcopter, the ANAFI ISR microdrone, for use in defence applications at the Paris Air Show last week.

Named the ANAFI UKR, the defence version of Parrot’s microdrone is the second generation offering by the company, building on the range of ANAFI UAVs sold across military and civilian applications.

Parrot previously launched its ANAFI USA product in 2020, designed as an – ultimately unsuccessful - answer to the US short-range reconnaissance programme.

Chris Roberts, senior VP and chief revenue officer at Parrot confirmed to Shephard that the defence version of the drone had been already sold and