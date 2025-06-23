To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Paris Air Show 2025: Parrot’s new microdrone ANAFI UKR breaks cover

Paris Air Show 2025: Parrot’s new microdrone ANAFI UKR breaks cover

23rd June 2025 - 17:15 GMT | by Lucy Powell in Paris, France

RSS

ANAFI UKR is now in full production according to the company. (Photo: Parrot)

While the Paris Air Show marked the first time the ANAFI UKR has been publicly shown, the ISR drone has been in use with various armed forces for the last eight months, Parrot told Shephard.

Parrot, a French drone manufacturer, showed its quadcopter, the ANAFI ISR microdrone, for use in defence applications at the Paris Air Show last week.

Named the ANAFI UKR, the defence version of Parrot’s microdrone is the second generation offering by the company, building on the range of ANAFI UAVs sold across military and civilian applications.

Parrot previously launched its ANAFI USA product in 2020, designed as an – ultimately unsuccessful - answer to the US short-range reconnaissance programme.

Chris Roberts, senior VP and chief revenue officer at Parrot confirmed to Shephard that the defence version of the drone had been already sold and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Paris Air Show 2025

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us