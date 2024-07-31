Defence Notes
The Australian Army is set to enhance its amphibious capabilities with the accelerated delivery of new, long-range Littoral Manoeuvre Vessels-Medium (LMV-M) by 2026, as announced by Pat Conroy, the country’s minister for defence industry, in response to the Defence Strategic Review.
The company has added its SLATE technology to the manoeuvring routine of the X-62A modified F-16 aircraft.
Raytheon has seen increased demand for its missiles in the face of the Russia-Ukraine war where Kyiv has been using air-to-air missiles for ground-based air-defence.
Ireland has a small defence force in terms of personnel, equipment and budget relative to international averages but is plotting a way to change this and a recent annual review analyses that progress.
31st July 2024
The Saudi Arabia defence industry showcase will return in 2026 with promises of more innovation and technologies from around the world.
31st July 2024
DDG 127, which will become the USS Patrick Gallagher, will also carry technology from the new Flight III variant.
30th July 2024
The contract will be performed under a mentoring programme designed to help small businesses expand their footprint in the defence industrial base which has, over the past five years, helped more than 190 small businesses.
26th July 2024
Five modern minehunters will undertake sweeps of leading maritime areas of interest.
26th July 2024
Maritime security concerns has led India to delay its pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing and procurement as it makes urgent orders from international OEMs due to maritime security concerns.
25th July 2024
BAE Systems hopes to work out any issues before the radar is sent for flight testing.
25th July 2024
The recently released 2024 DoD Arctic Strategy established lines of action to improve US extreme cold-weather capabilities against perceived threats from China and Russia throughout the region.
24th July 2024
The UK’s Strategic Defence Review has been initiated by the new Labour Government following 14 years of Conservative Party-led governments.
24th July 2024
The global defence giant chose a Spanish firm for its work on the Bonifaz-class frigate.
23rd July 2024
The ability to double the range and double the speed of conventional rotorcraft is a game changer for the challenges on the European continent.
22nd July 2024
MBDA demonstrated Orchestrike, a collaborative combat solution designed to help overcome complex air defence challenges, at Paris Air Show in 2023 and is showing the progress made since then at Farnborough International Airshow.
19th July 2024
South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace will launch its new engine at the Farnborough International Airshow 2024 as it aims to sell it to international customers.
19th July 2024
Boeing completed the second phase of its UAV testing in the UK with an Air Launched Effect mission to identify and jam an ‘enemy’ signal.
19th July 2024
In today's dynamic world of modern warfare, marked by rapid technological innovation, Maritime Uncrewed Systems (MUS) have become indispensable.
18th July 2024
The deal worth US$138.3 million includes training and technical support.
18th July 2024
Japan is enhancing its naval capabilities with the construction of the 13DDX advanced destroyer and Aegis System Equipped Vessels (AESV), aiming to strengthen its air and missile defence amid increasing security threats, particularly in East Asia.
18th July 2024
The service has been conducting several acquisition and upgrading efforts involving artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve communication, data analysis and ISR systems.
17th July 2024
The UK-Japan strategic partnership leverages joint defence initiatives, advanced technologies, and SME integration to enhance military capabilities, foster innovation, and ensure regional and global stability through collective action and effective project management.
16th July 2024
Australia’s Hypersonix Launch Systems has signed a deal with the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) to help the UK develop hypersonic missiles for the Hypersonic Technologies and Capability Development Framework (HTCDF) initiative.