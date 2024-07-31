To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Defence Notes

Read the latest general defence news and company announcements from our team of expert journalists and analysts, giving you the 'so what' behind the latest headlines.

Naval Warfare

Australian Army enhances littoral reach with new landing craft

The Australian Army is set to enhance its amphibious capabilities with the accelerated delivery of new, long-range Littoral Manoeuvre Vessels-Medium (LMV-M) by 2026, as announced by Pat Conroy, the country’s minister for defence industry, in response to the Defence Strategic Review.

Uncrewed Vehicles

Cubic joins DARPA’s Air Combat Evolution programme for AI air combat

The company has added its SLATE technology to the manoeuvring routine of the X-62A modified F-16 aircraft.

Air Warfare

Raytheon strikes deal with new rocket motor maker to secure supply chain

Raytheon has seen increased demand for its missiles in the face of the Russia-Ukraine war where Kyiv has been using air-to-air missiles for ground-based air-defence.

Defence Notes

Irish defence review highlights importance of Capability Development Unit and looks to new threats

Ireland has a small defence force in terms of personnel, equipment and budget relative to international averages but is plotting a way to change this and a recent annual review analyses that progress.

Featured videos

More Stories

Subscribe to news feed

RSS
News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us