Defence Notes World Defense Show aims to expand global reach and innovation The Saudi Arabia defence industry showcase will return in 2026 with promises of more innovation and technologies from around the world.

Naval Warfare Last of the Flight IIA variant Arleigh Burke-class destroyers christened DDG 127, which will become the USS Patrick Gallagher, will also carry technology from the new Flight III variant.

Digital Battlespace Raytheon to mentor companies on development of AI programmes The contract will be performed under a mentoring programme designed to help small businesses expand their footprint in the defence industrial base which has, over the past five years, helped more than 190 small businesses.

Naval Warfare Intermarine and Leonardo unite for Italian Navy minehunter contract Five modern minehunters will undertake sweeps of leading maritime areas of interest.

Naval Warfare India pauses self-reliance in defence manufacture as it turns back to international OEMs Maritime security concerns has led India to delay its pursuit of self-reliance in defence manufacturing and procurement as it makes urgent orders from international OEMs due to maritime security concerns.

Air Warfare European Common Radar System Mk2 begins ground-testing in UK BAE Systems hopes to work out any issues before the radar is sent for flight testing.

Defence Notes How Chinese and Russian ambitions are forcing US posture in the Arctic to shift The recently released 2024 DoD Arctic Strategy established lines of action to improve US extreme cold-weather capabilities against perceived threats from China and Russia throughout the region.

Defence Notes UK orders more Martlet missiles and plays down defence review delay fears The UK’s Strategic Defence Review has been initiated by the new Labour Government following 14 years of Conservative Party-led governments.

Naval Warfare Lockheed Martin strengthens Spanish SPY-7 radar supply chain The global defence giant chose a Spanish firm for its work on the Bonifaz-class frigate.

Air Warfare MBDA shows Orchestrike swarming missile system progress at Farnborough MBDA demonstrated Orchestrike, a collaborative combat solution designed to help overcome complex air defence challenges, at Paris Air Show in 2023 and is showing the progress made since then at Farnborough International Airshow.

Air Warfare Hanwha Aerospace to reveal new KF-21 engine prototype at Farnborough South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace will launch its new engine at the Farnborough International Airshow 2024 as it aims to sell it to international customers.

Air Warfare Boeing has completed Phase 2 UAV testing in UK Boeing completed the second phase of its UAV testing in the UK with an Air Launched Effect mission to identify and jam an ‘enemy’ signal.

Naval Warfare Japan to boost surface fleet with new destroyers and missile ships Japan is enhancing its naval capabilities with the construction of the 13DDX advanced destroyer and Aegis System Equipped Vessels (AESV), aiming to strengthen its air and missile defence amid increasing security threats, particularly in East Asia.

Digital Battlespace US Space Force bets big on the use of AI to improve its capabilities The service has been conducting several acquisition and upgrading efforts involving artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve communication, data analysis and ISR systems.

Defence Notes Turning the Hiroshima Accord into Action: Enhancing UK-Japan Defence Collaboration (Studio) The UK-Japan strategic partnership leverages joint defence initiatives, advanced technologies, and SME integration to enhance military capabilities, foster innovation, and ensure regional and global stability through collective action and effective project management.