Training US awards helicopter training contracts for domestic and international programmes The US Navy has awarded contracts for training equipment to support the USMC's CH-53K programme and the Czech Republic's UH-1Y and AH-1Z fleets.

Training Jordan boosts helicopter training with Bell 505 The Royal Jordanian Air Force has agreed to acquire ten Model 505 training helicopters from Bell

Air Warfare KAI receives development contract for Korean marines' attack helicopter KAI's contract to develop a home-grown marine attack helicopter for South Korea's marine corps means the service will not field a dedicated tandem-seat design such as the Apache or Viper.

Air Warfare Royal Navy AW159 Wildcat completes missile tests at sea During the one-month-long campaign, the RN AW159 Wildcat HMA helicopters operated with seven different weapon loads configurations and test-fired Martlet LMM missiles for the first time in frontline conditions.

Air Warfare Royal Air Force to extend C-130J support contract with Serco Under the contract extension, Serco will continue supporting Royal Air Force C-130J Hercules operations with engine and associated equipment repairs until the fleet retires in 2023.

Defence Helicopter Demand for MH-60R helicopter 'never higher', Lockheed Martin says Norway, Sweden and Spain are three European countries interested in buying the US MH-60R maritime helicopter.

Air Warfare Netherlands receives first upgraded Apache E model Upgrading the Royal Netherlands Air Force Apaches to the AH-64E V6 model will increase the fleet's attack power, versatility and situational awareness.

Defence Notes What can the UK do to stop former pilots helping China? While new legislations and penalties may help deter some former Royal Air Force pilots from training Chinese personnel, the UK should realise it has played a role in alienating its retirees and needs to better look after its people, experts say.

Defence Helicopter AW609 makes maiden flight but UAE deal still in the dark The AW609 has hit a new milestone but Leonardo remains unable to share additional information about a UAE order for the tiltrotor.

Air Warfare Boeing keeps Australian Chinooks flying, and excitedly awaits Apaches Boeing Defence Australia is heavily involved in helicopter maintenance in Australia, and that will only accelerate when Apaches are introduced.

Training Simthetiq to help in French NH90 training modernisation An agreement between Simthetiq and Sogitec will see the delivery of ship models for immersive training with the NH90 for the French Army and French Navy.

Air Warfare India inducts first Fierce light attack helicopters A 'mere' 18 years after the platform was conceived by HAL, India's military has inducted its first examples of the Light Combat Helicopter.

Training Meteksan to deliver helicopter rescue training system for Turkey The comprehensive helicopter underwater training system project completed by Meteksan Defence will allow the Turksih Naval Forces to train for various water-based emergency missions.

Training Inzpire and RAF to run major tactical interoperability exercise This year's Exercise Cobra Warrior was the largest exercise in UK airspace for two years and saw the participation of 80 aircraft from international allies.

Defence Helicopter Airbus confirms ‘door still open’ for Germany to join Tiger MkIII upgrade Much has been said of Germany's indecision over the European Tiger MkIII attack helicopter programme, but an option to join the upgrade remains.

Air Warfare KAI floats MC-X transport and carrier-based KF-21N concepts Buoyed by successes on the international market, South Korean aerospace firm KAI aims high with new transport aircraft and carrier-borne fighter ideas.