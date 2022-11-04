To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Defence Helicopter

Read the latest Defence Helicopter News: Our team of expert journalists bring you breaking news, features & analysis across the domain.

Training

UK Wildcat helicopter weapons training and digitisation reaches next stage

The Wildcat Integrated Support and Training programme has reached its next stage with implementation of a Weapons Loading System trainer at the Royal Navy's Yeovilton base. The MoD is also experimenting with digitisation of the AW159 Wildcat helicopter.

Defence Helicopter

UK New Medium Helicopter field narrows as programme moves to next phase

The second half of the UK New Medium Helicopter competition is on. Airbus, Boeing, Leonardo and Lockheed Martin are required to provide more detailed proposals and to demonstrate domestic social and economic values of their offers.

Uncrewed Vehicles

DARPA/Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopter goes pilotless for logistics and rescue missions

Without pilots on board, the autonomous Black Hawk helicopter performed long-endurance medical resupply while navigating between mountain ranges.

Air Warfare

US donates helicopters to El Salvador for peacekeeping mission

El Salvador's military has received four MD 530 helicopters as part of a US State Department donation to support the Central American country's United Nations commitments in Mali.

Featured videos

 

Defence Helicopter

Advanced Avionics (sponsored)

Mark Burnand, Chief Test Pilot at Leonardo Helicopters UK, talks through the advanced avionics on board the latest generation battlefield utility AW149 helicopter.

Featured Industry Spotlights

Defence Helicopter

Turnkey MRO Solutions Critical for Keeping Heavy-Lift Aircraft Operational (sponsored)

Defence Helicopter

Honeywell Authorized Warranty and Repair Stations deliver genuine parts to helicopter operators

Defence Helicopter

Ace Aeronautics | A Next Gen, Turnkey Solution for Black Hawk Operators (sponsored video)

Defence Helicopter

The APKWS® Laser-Guided Rocket (sponsored)

More Stories

Subscribe to news feed

RSS

Explore our Defence Helicopter portfolio

Night Vision And Optics Handbook

Night Vision And Optics Handbook

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us