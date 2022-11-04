Defence Helicopter
Advanced Avionics (sponsored)
Mark Burnand, Chief Test Pilot at Leonardo Helicopters UK, talks through the advanced avionics on board the latest generation battlefield utility AW149 helicopter.
The Wildcat Integrated Support and Training programme has reached its next stage with implementation of a Weapons Loading System trainer at the Royal Navy's Yeovilton base. The MoD is also experimenting with digitisation of the AW159 Wildcat helicopter.
The second half of the UK New Medium Helicopter competition is on. Airbus, Boeing, Leonardo and Lockheed Martin are required to provide more detailed proposals and to demonstrate domestic social and economic values of their offers.
Without pilots on board, the autonomous Black Hawk helicopter performed long-endurance medical resupply while navigating between mountain ranges.
El Salvador's military has received four MD 530 helicopters as part of a US State Department donation to support the Central American country's United Nations commitments in Mali.
The Chinook has served in every RAF campaign of the past 40 years. But in Afghanistan, it faced greater pressure than ever before.
4th November 2022
The US Navy has awarded contracts for training equipment to support the USMC's CH-53K programme and the Czech Republic's UH-1Y and AH-1Z fleets.
3rd November 2022
The Royal Jordanian Air Force has agreed to acquire ten Model 505 training helicopters from Bell
2nd November 2022
KAI's contract to develop a home-grown marine attack helicopter for South Korea's marine corps means the service will not field a dedicated tandem-seat design such as the Apache or Viper.
31st October 2022
During the one-month-long campaign, the RN AW159 Wildcat HMA helicopters operated with seven different weapon loads configurations and test-fired Martlet LMM missiles for the first time in frontline conditions.
28th October 2022
Under the contract extension, Serco will continue supporting Royal Air Force C-130J Hercules operations with engine and associated equipment repairs until the fleet retires in 2023.
27th October 2022
Norway, Sweden and Spain are three European countries interested in buying the US MH-60R maritime helicopter.
26th October 2022
Upgrading the Royal Netherlands Air Force Apaches to the AH-64E V6 model will increase the fleet's attack power, versatility and situational awareness.
24th October 2022
While new legislations and penalties may help deter some former Royal Air Force pilots from training Chinese personnel, the UK should realise it has played a role in alienating its retirees and needs to better look after its people, experts say.
19th October 2022
The AW609 has hit a new milestone but Leonardo remains unable to share additional information about a UAE order for the tiltrotor.
13th October 2022
Honeywell is supplying T55-GA-714A engines to the UK via the FMS programme.
7th October 2022
Boeing Defence Australia is heavily involved in helicopter maintenance in Australia, and that will only accelerate when Apaches are introduced.
4th October 2022
An agreement between Simthetiq and Sogitec will see the delivery of ship models for immersive training with the NH90 for the French Army and French Navy.
4th October 2022
A 'mere' 18 years after the platform was conceived by HAL, India's military has inducted its first examples of the Light Combat Helicopter.
3rd October 2022
Upgraded RCAF CH-146 Griffon helicopters are to be outfitted with better engines and avionics.
3rd October 2022
The comprehensive helicopter underwater training system project completed by Meteksan Defence will allow the Turksih Naval Forces to train for various water-based emergency missions.
29th September 2022
This year's Exercise Cobra Warrior was the largest exercise in UK airspace for two years and saw the participation of 80 aircraft from international allies.
23rd September 2022
Much has been said of Germany's indecision over the European Tiger MkIII attack helicopter programme, but an option to join the upgrade remains.
23rd September 2022
Buoyed by successes on the international market, South Korean aerospace firm KAI aims high with new transport aircraft and carrier-borne fighter ideas.
21st September 2022
Training of helicopter pilots and aircrew continues apace for the Australian navy and army at Nowra.