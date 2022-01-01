Our new Magazine Portal is live: access the latest editions here for free

×

To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search

Providing unrivalled marketing solutions and business information to the defence sector

Discover More Down arrow

Access the latest defence stories and opinions written by Shephard Media's dedicated editors and worldwide contributors. Premium News content is unique, accessible and global.

Enter Shephard News

A business information tool for companies that incorporates major defence systems, subsystems and market forecasting in a single-licence database. It captures a broad range of data including:

Data

System specifications, unit costs, out-of-service dates, plus orders and deliveries by country

Details

Programme details and existing contract information

Forecasts

In-depth market forecasts

Articles

Linked news and analysis from our dedicated team of journalists

Throwbot 2
USA

Throwbot 2

Uncrewed ground systems

The Throwbot 2 (TB2) is an improved version of the company's Throwbot UGV. It is a throwable micro-UGV that enables operators to obtain instantaneous video ...

Leopard 2A7
GERMANY

Leopard 2A7

Military vehicles

The Leopard 2A7 is the current production standard of the successful 120mm-armed Leopard 2 MBT series. In April 2013, Qatar bought 62 new Leopard 2A7Q ...

AH-64E Apache Guardian
USA

AH-64E Apache Guardian

Helicopters

In 2012, the US Army re-designated the AH-64D Block III as the AH-64E Guardian. Army officials said that the new designation was warranted by the ...

City Class (Type 26)
UK

City Class (Type 26)

Vessels

The Type 26 City-class frigate is designed for UK RN service to meet an urgent requirement to replace the existing fleet of ageing Type 23 ...

Gain Defence Insight

Bespoke marketing solutions for the defence community.

Dedicated team of industry experts

Work with a dedicated team of industry experts to utilise Shephard's editorial and creative capabilities

Establised and trusted brand

Leverage Shephard Media's established and trusted brand recognition

Multi-channel campaigns

Develop multi-channel campaigns across print, digital, visual and/or social media

Grow Your Brand

Who We Are

Shephard Media provides unrivalled marketing solutions and business information to the defence industry. The company is a global leader in digital news, analysis and data across its three divisions.

Learn More About Shephard
  • 100,000+ monthly + unique web users
  • 4 decades in global defence media
  • 50,000+ social followers

Contact Us

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us