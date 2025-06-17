To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Paris Air Show 2025: Milkor and Hanwha partner to integrate the latter’s SAR payload into the Milkor 380

17th June 2025 - 15:36 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in Paris, France

Milkor describe the aircraft as a multirole UAV designed for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR) and precision strike missions (Photo: Milkor)

Hanwha Systems and Milkor announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Paris Air Show to integrate the Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) system into the Milkor 380 drone.

The integration of Hanwha’s SAR payload will give the Milkor 380 MALE UAV high-resolution imaging, Ground and Maritime Moving Target Indication (GMTI/MMTI), and an all-weather reconnaissance capability. 

Julian Coetzee, CEO of Milkor UAV, and Hyuck Park, senior VP of Hanwha Systems’ Defense Electronics Business Division, signed the agreement in Paris this week.

Coetzee stated that the partnership “brings together two competent organisations that complement one another” and concluded that it would help “create great opportunities not just in the Middle East but across international markets”.

The Milkor 380 was first displayed at IDEX 2021 and Milkor announced its maiden flight had occurred

