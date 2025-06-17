Paris Air Show 2025: Milkor and Hanwha partner to integrate the latter’s SAR payload into the Milkor 380

The integration of Hanwha’s SAR payload will give the Milkor 380 MALE UAV high-resolution imaging, Ground and Maritime Moving Target Indication (GMTI/MMTI), and an all-weather reconnaissance capability.

Julian Coetzee, CEO of Milkor UAV, and Hyuck Park, senior VP of Hanwha Systems’ Defense Electronics Business Division, signed the agreement in Paris this week.

Coetzee stated that the partnership “brings together two competent organisations that complement one another” and concluded that it would help “create great opportunities not just in the Middle East but across international markets”.

The Milkor 380 was first displayed at IDEX 2021 and Milkor announced its maiden flight had occurred