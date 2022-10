Air Warfare Indian Army fast-tracks the acquisition of hundreds of UAVs Three different RfPs in close succession reveal the Indian Army's desperation to get UAVs into the hands of soldiers.

Land Warfare Indian Army wheels out additional protected vehicles India is inducting additional M4 4x4 protected mobility vehicles, while new variants of the WhAP are planned.

Defence Notes Robots put to test for naval maintenance, inspection and repair Sarcos has conducted a field trial with the US Navy showcasing the capabilities of robots to support shipyard work above and below the waterline.

Training US Space Force partners with Johns Hopkins for leadership training The Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) is partnering with the US Space Force (USSF) on graduate education to prepare officers for the newest branch of the US military.

Air Warfare Embraer bolsters South Korean ties to boost transport aircraft bid Embraer is seeking to increase collaboration with South Korean industry as its C-390 Millennium jet competes for Seoul's Large Transport Aircraft II requirement.

Defence Helicopter Demand for MH-60R helicopter 'never higher', Lockheed Martin says Norway, Sweden and Spain are three European countries interested in buying the US MH-60R maritime helicopter.

Defence Notes Hypersonic testing 'vital' as US pushes for 2023 missile capability The launch of two test rockets with experimental payloads forms a 'vital step' in the development of a common glide vehicle and booster for US Navy and US Army hypersonic missile programmes.

Naval Warfare New Zealand navy issues an RfT for RHIBs The RHIB inventory of New Zealand's navy is set for a complete overhaul beginning next year.

Digital Battlespace Pacific Defense contracted to support US Marines task force EW protection effort Pacific Defense has received a contract from the US Marine Corps to provide open-standards technology in support of the MAGTF EW Ground Family of Systems effort.

Uncrewed Vehicles One-way loitering munition touted as low-cost alternative by Titra Turkish company Titra displayed its Deli loitering munition for the first time at this week's SAHA exhibition in Istanbul, with service entry and serial production due before the end of 2022.

Naval Warfare Curtiss-Wright supplies encrypted data storage for small UUV Low-weight subsystems, like that provided by Curtiss-Wright, help extend the mission endurance of UUVs.

Land Warfare Lithuania stocks up on Saab RBS 70 missiles The Lithuanian Defence Materiel Agency has signed a four-year contract with Saab for additional RBS 70 air defence missiles.

Air Warfare Netherlands receives first upgraded Apache E model Upgrading the Royal Netherlands Air Force Apaches to the AH-64E V6 model will increase the fleet's attack power, versatility and situational awareness.

Defence Notes Rules may need to be broken for successful rollout of JADC2 Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) panel speakers at the AOC event in Washington DC highlighted the need to take a new approach to acquisition timelines and learn from the commercial world as the DoD moves towards a data-centric philosophy.

Land Warfare Australia awards HF network contract to Babcock Australia's HF radio programme will be boosted by a new contract given to Babcock.