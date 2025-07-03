What lessons could Europe learn from air power use in Ukraine?
It’s fair to say that June’s remote first-person view (FPV) drone strike on four Russian airfields was totally unexpected. The targeting of bombers that had been a key part of standoff actions against Ukrainian cities was surprising in just about every regard.
The long-term planning to load heavy trucks with uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) and position these thousands of kilometres inside Russia, astonished everyone. The intelligence work to ensure the targets were there would have been a major achievement. Moreover, the mission required multi-mode control systems, involving relatively un-jammable fibre-optic cable, radio and some autonomy so that the probability of
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Paraguayan Air Force receives four A-29 Super Tucano aircraft
Six Super Tucano aircraft were ordered in July 2024, with Paraguay the fifth South American country to add the aircraft to modernise its fleet.
-
US budget boosts Boeing’s F-15EX with $3.1 billion investment to increase fleet to 129
The F-15EX Eagle II had already been singled out for further funding in January 2025, when it was chosen to replace the A-10 aircraft for the US National Guard.
-
Spain earmarks $1.6 billion for Hurjet trainer aircraft acquisition
Spain’s Defence Minister told the Senate Defense Commission on 27 June of the decision to acquire Turkish Aerospace Industries’ (TAI) trainers as the country seeks to replace its Northrop F-5M aircraft.
-
US Navy’s FA-XX programme still an “option”, as FY2026 US defence budget outline proposed
The US Navy’s answer to a sixth-generation fighter has experienced a range of setbacks and delays to the programme, with only $47 million in this latest proposed budget set aside for completing the aircraft.