Modernizing training with fair-fight commonality at the highest fidelity for enhanced mission rehearsal.
The recently released 2024 DoD Arctic Strategy established lines of action to improve US extreme cold-weather capabilities against perceived threats from China and Russia throughout the region.
The five helicopters complete an order of 10 Bell 505s placed in 2022.
The A3330 MRTT simulator is expected to make simulator training easier and more regulator for both pilots and refuelling operatives.
Fast-jet exercise focuses on interoperability and cooperation between allies amid growing regional security concerns in the Asia-Pacific region.
CDS Defence & Security provides a stepping stone approach to helping companies understand and implement the necessary cyber security requirements in the defence sector.
22nd July 2024
The service has been seeking simulation and emulation solutions capable of reproducing multiple in-orbit threats.
19th July 2024
The electronic warfare (EW) jets contract is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, with work scheduled to begin in August 2024 and completed in August 2029.
17th July 2024
The Tiger attack helicopter was developed for the French and German armies, prior to also being procured by Spain and Australia, with a total of 185 ordered. Germany, however, has planned to retire its 55-strong fleet.
11th July 2024
US Marine Corps and US Navy personnel enhanced their humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities during a training exercise in Papua New Guinea.
10th July 2024
DVD2024 marks more than two-decades of the most significant exhibition for Defence industry, DE&S Delivery Teams, Army HQ and Defence community users of Land Equipment. Staged at UTAC Millbrook since 2003, DVD is a two-day event, which will take place on 18th and 19th September 2024.
9th July 2024
In response to a troubling increase in aviation accidents, the US Army initiated an 'Army Aviation Safety Stand Up', implementing immediate, targeted training for rotary-wing pilots and maintainers.
4th July 2024
The system is designed to teach content in navigation, nautical law, military procedures, ship-handling and basic seamanship such as manoeuvring in port, towing or being towed.
2nd July 2024
Thales unveiled its CAST system at Eurosatory 2024 showcasing its advanced capabilities in enhancing situational awareness and decision-making skills.
2nd July 2024
The French company has integrated its Genius UAS and HORUS helicopter simulators with MASA’s Sword constructive simulation as it aims to achieve operational orders by the end of 2025.
26th June 2024
AI can accelerate instruction for flying officer and improve their training in several ways.
24th June 2024
The retirement of A-10s would reduce the guard fleet and its squadron structure making it more difficult for the service to accomplish its tasks worldwide.
20th June 2024
Military forces around the globe are redoubling efforts to replace their chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) protective equipment as the threat of personnel facing chemical threats on the battlefield re-emerges.
20th June 2024
The US Air Force intends to better prepare its personnel to operate alongside autonomous capabilities and cutting-edge systems.
18th June 2024
Interoperable, mobile, and scalable networks are needed to meet the requirements of modern warfare
14th June 2024
The service issued its Training and Education Annual Report with the intention of better preparing marines for future warfare.
14th June 2024
The new agreement is continuation of development work which took place in 2023 and marks a strengthening in the collaboration between the two companies.
14th June 2024
Significant advancements and ongoing challenges in the development of autonomous navigation for uncrewed systems have highlighted the complex interplay between human oversight and technological capability.
13th June 2024
Shephard reports live from Eurosatory 2024 in Paris, France.
12th June 2024
How cutting-edge technologies are combining to produce ultra-realistic simulation.