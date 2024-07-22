Digital Battlespace US Space Force increases efforts to plug training capabilities gaps The service has been seeking simulation and emulation solutions capable of reproducing multiple in-orbit threats.

Training US Navy contracts for EW training flight hours awarded The electronic warfare (EW) jets contract is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, with work scheduled to begin in August 2024 and completed in August 2029.

Training Rheinmetall receives rocket order from German armed forces for Tiger helicopters The Tiger attack helicopter was developed for the French and German armies, prior to also being procured by Spain and Australia, with a total of 185 ordered. Germany, however, has planned to retire its 55-strong fleet.

Training How US marines and sailors trained for humanitarian assistance in Indo-Pacific region US Marine Corps and US Navy personnel enhanced their humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities during a training exercise in Papua New Guinea.

Training How US Army aviation training plans to address the service’s accident rate problem In response to a troubling increase in aviation accidents, the US Army initiated an 'Army Aviation Safety Stand Up', implementing immediate, targeted training for rotary-wing pilots and maintainers.

Training German Navy takes delivery of ship handling trainer The system is designed to teach content in navigation, nautical law, military procedures, ship-handling and basic seamanship such as manoeuvring in port, towing or being towed.

Training Thales completes delivery of upgraded command and staff trainer to Polish Land Forces Thales unveiled its CAST system at Eurosatory 2024 showcasing its advanced capabilities in enhancing situational awareness and decision-making skills.

Training Sogitec combines Sword, Genius and HORUS for virtual/constructive demonstrator The French company has integrated its Genius UAS and HORUS helicopter simulators with MASA’s Sword constructive simulation as it aims to achieve operational orders by the end of 2025.

Training How the US Air Force plans to use artificial intelligence to train pilots AI can accelerate instruction for flying officer and improve their training in several ways.

Air Warfare US Air Force divestment plans could create capability gaps in the Air National Guard The retirement of A-10s would reduce the guard fleet and its squadron structure making it more difficult for the service to accomplish its tasks worldwide.

Training US Air Force advances plan to shift air personnel training The US Air Force intends to better prepare its personnel to operate alongside autonomous capabilities and cutting-edge systems.

Training US Marine Corps defines lines-of-action to improve military training The service issued its Training and Education Annual Report with the intention of better preparing marines for future warfare.

Training Rheinmetall and Lightspace Technologies to develop augmented reality systems The new agreement is continuation of development work which took place in 2023 and marks a strengthening in the collaboration between the two companies.