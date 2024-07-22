To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Defence Notes

How Chinese and Russian ambitions are forcing US posture in the Arctic to shift

The recently released 2024 DoD Arctic Strategy established lines of action to improve US extreme cold-weather capabilities against perceived threats from China and Russia throughout the region.

Training

Royal Jordanian Air Force takes delivery of five new Bell 505 aircraft at Farnborough

The five helicopters complete an order of 10 Bell 505s placed in 2022.

Training

NSPA and Airbus sign mission simulator contract for MRTT fleet at Farnborough

The A3330 MRTT simulator is expected to make simulator training easier and more regulator for both pilots and refuelling operatives.

Training

Australia’s ‘Top Gun’ exercise in Top End reaches unprecedented scale in face of Chinese military build up

Fast-jet exercise focuses on interoperability and cooperation between allies amid growing regional security concerns in the Asia-Pacific region.

