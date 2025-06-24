Anduril and Rheinmetall to bring capabilities to Europe with domestic production “on the table”

Anduril has announced a partnership with Germany’s Rheinmetall to develop and manufacture European variants of its Barracuda and Fury systems to bring to European armed forces.

Opportunities will also be explored to develop solid rocket motors for European use, Anduril added. The intention is also to extend the partnership out to other capabilities over time.

Anduril’s Fury was initially selected by the US Air Force for its Collaborative Combat Aircraft programme. The uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV), known as YFQ-44A under USAF nomenclature, is currently undergoing ground tests with the intent to enter flight tests by the end of 2025.

As part