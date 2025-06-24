Final US Navy Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship concludes acceptance testing
The Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) announced on 23 June the “successful” conclusion of the acceptance trials for the future USS Pierre (LCS 38), which is the 19° and final Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) acquired by the US Navy (USN).
Carried at the Austal USA shipyard, in Mobile, Alabama, the testing represents the last stage of the building process before the vessel delivery. According to the NAVSEA, the platform will be commissioned this fall.
Then, USS Pierre will be homeported in San Diego, California, and deployed in multiple missions including forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence.

