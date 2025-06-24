To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Final US Navy Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship concludes acceptance testing

Final US Navy Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship concludes acceptance testing

24th June 2025 - 20:08 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

USS Pierre Littoral Combat Ship. (Photo: US Navy)

After troubled progress with the Littoral Combat Ship programme, the US Navy plans to commission USS Pierre (LCS 38) this autumn.

The Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) announced on 23 June the “successful” conclusion of the acceptance trials for the future USS Pierre (LCS 38), which is the 19° and final Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) acquired by the US Navy (USN).

Carried at the Austal USA shipyard, in Mobile, Alabama, the testing represents the last stage of the building process before the vessel delivery. According to the NAVSEA, the platform will be commissioned this fall.

Then, USS Pierre will be homeported in San Diego, California, and deployed in multiple missions including forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence.

“Its

