Edge Autonomy showcases advanced UAVs for SOF (video)

8th May 2024 - 19:49 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in Tampa

Edge Autonomy has highlighted its advanced, silent electric propulsion and extended UAS endurance with propane fuel cells, designed to support SOF with crucial sensing and close air support capabilities.

At SOF Week 2024 in Tampa, Edge Autonomy showcased its cutting-edge uncrewed aircraft systems, specifically designed to meet the rigorous demands of special forces operations.

Chief Technology Officer Allen Gardner showcased the VXE30, also known as the Stalker UAS, which boasts nearly two decades of development. The UAV, known for its rapid assembly and silent, all-electric propulsion using innovative solid oxide fuel cells powered by propane, offers extended flight times crucial for modern, unsupported battlefield missions.

Edge Autonomy's UAVs provide essential close air support and sensing capabilities, enabling operators to execute missions independently across diverse environments.

