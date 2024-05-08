Edge Autonomy showcases advanced UAVs for SOF (video)
Brought to you in partnership with Edge Autonomy
At SOF Week 2024 in Tampa, Edge Autonomy showcased its cutting-edge uncrewed aircraft systems, specifically designed to meet the rigorous demands of special forces operations.
Chief Technology Officer Allen Gardner showcased the VXE30, also known as the Stalker UAS, which boasts nearly two decades of development. The UAV, known for its rapid assembly and silent, all-electric propulsion using innovative solid oxide fuel cells powered by propane, offers extended flight times crucial for modern, unsupported battlefield missions.
Edge Autonomy's UAVs provide essential close air support and sensing capabilities, enabling operators to execute missions independently across diverse environments.
More from SOF Week 2024
-
USSOCOM tests the use of passive radar in C-UAS missions
Trials with the Silentium Defence Maverick M8 passive radar system were conducted in Exercise Trident Spectre 2024.
-
Cubic highlights real-time tactical radio language translation (video)
Among the capabilities on display by Cubic at SOF Week 2024 was the company's tactical radio voice translation, which was demonstrated to Shephard.
-
Clearspeed provides advanced voice analytics for risk assessment (video)
Clearspeed's innovative voice analytics technology is transforming risk assessment and insider threat detection for global security forces, including NATO Special Operations.
-
How the partnership with allies can improve the readiness for US SOF teams
The collaboration can improve training on specific types of warfare and help SOF access unique capabilities.
-
Australian Army acquires immersive countermine training solution
FLAIM Systems announced the award of a $1.32 million contract for the supply of multiple FLAIM Sweepers at the SOF Week 2024 exhibition.