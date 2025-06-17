Paris Air Show 2025: Airbus and France sign framework agreement for VSR-700

Airbus has signed a framework agreement with Naval Group for each Systèmes de Drone Aérien pour la Marine (SDAM) system to contain an Airbus VSR-700, operated with Naval Group’s Steeris Mission System, with the aviation giant also responsible for integrating the SDAM onto the French Navy’s vessels.

The framework agreement was signed by Sébastien Lecornu, the French Minister for the Armed Forces, Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, and Marie-Laure Bourgeois, executive VP of sales and marketing of Naval Group, on the second day of the Paris Air Show 2025.

The serial VSR-700s that will be delivered to the French Navy will be