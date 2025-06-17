Paris Air Show 2025: Airbus and France sign framework agreement for VSR-700
Airbus has signed a framework agreement with Naval Group for each Systèmes de Drone Aérien pour la Marine (SDAM) system to contain an Airbus VSR-700, operated with Naval Group’s Steeris Mission System, with the aviation giant also responsible for integrating the SDAM onto the French Navy’s vessels.
The framework agreement was signed by Sébastien Lecornu, the French Minister for the Armed Forces, Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, and Marie-Laure Bourgeois, executive VP of sales and marketing of Naval Group, on the second day of the Paris Air Show 2025.
The serial VSR-700s that will be delivered to the French Navy will be
More from Paris Air Show 2025
-
Paris Air Show 2025: Poland orders Apache targeting systems and will establish local support facility
In 2024, Poland agreed to purchase 96 Boeing AH-64E Apache combat helicopters in a deal worth as much as US$12 billion. The deal included 97 AN/ASQ-170 modernised target acquisition and designation sight/AN/AAR-11 modernised pilot night vision sensors (M-TADS/PNVS).
-
Paris Air Show 2025: A400M production moved forward as development plans outlined
It is more than a decade since the Airbus A400M tactical lift aircraft entered service. More than 130 aircraft are in service around the world with nine countries, while another order has been made by Indonesia. The company is now looking to lower operational costs and increase the number of potential missions.
-
Paris Air Show 2025: Boeing confirms “very early infancy” C-17 Globemaster III production restart discussions as European market opportunity looms
The discussion of the C-17 comes off the back of Boeing’s focus on a growing European demand for defence equipment amid a growing threat on the continent.
-
BAE explores AI enhancements for Eurofighter Typhoon pilots
BAE is working with Swedish developer Avioniq to trial AI decision-making aids intended to protect the fighter jet against missiles and other beyond-visual-range threats.