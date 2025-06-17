To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Paris Air Show 2025: Airbus and France sign framework agreement for VSR-700

Paris Air Show 2025: Airbus and France sign framework agreement for VSR-700

17th June 2025 - 16:32 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in Paris, France

The VSR-700 was first tested onboard the FREMM frigate in October 2023. It will serve on that vessel and aboard the future Admiral Ronarc'h Class (FDI) vessels (Photo: Airbus)

The framework agreement is for the future acquisition of the system under the French Navy’s SDAM programme. The agreement also paves the way for cooperation with other nations via government-to-government agreements.

Airbus has signed a framework agreement with Naval Group for each Systèmes de Drone Aérien pour la Marine (SDAM) system to contain an Airbus VSR-700, operated with Naval Group’s Steeris Mission System, with the aviation giant also responsible for integrating the SDAM onto the French Navy’s vessels. 

The framework agreement was signed by Sébastien Lecornu, the French Minister for the Armed Forces, Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, and Marie-Laure Bourgeois, executive VP of sales and marketing of Naval Group, on the second day of the Paris Air Show 2025.

The serial VSR-700s that will be delivered to the French Navy will be

Matty Todhunter

Author

Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the Senior UAS Analyst for Shephard Media's Defence Insight. He won a …

Read full bio

