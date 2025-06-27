Interview: Edge Group eyes Indonesian market for naval and UAV expansion

UAE-based Edge Group has said it is optimistic about pursuing opportunities in the Indonesian market. As well as products like the Falaj 3 offshore patrol vessel, UAVs have been central to the defence manufacturer’s discussions with Jakarta.

Speaking to Shephard during Indo Defence 2025 in Jakarta, Edge Group managing director and CEO Hamad Al Marar said: “We see that surface vessels are of need to Indonesia. We see that drones are also important for Indonesia, and if we can have them all communicate, we can actually create a good network and good awareness across the whole nation.”

Furthermore, he related,