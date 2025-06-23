US Navy moves quickly with uncrewed vessels and industry follows

The USN has outlined its plans for a hybrid fleet and is in the midst of directives, exercises and trials to make this scenario a reality as industry rows in behind the effort.

One of these companies is Mississippi-based Ocean Aero with its Triton Autonomous Underwater and Surface Vehicle (AUSV). This vessel is currently at Technology Readiness Level-7 (TRL-7) and is in trials with the USN.

Triton aims to inform the USN about existing capabilities as the force works to develop a hybrid fleet composed of crewed and uncrewed surface and underwater platforms.

Michael Clarke, company VP for national strategy,