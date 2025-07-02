US Coast Guard announces measures to further implement Force Design 2028 strategy

The USCG announced on 30 June several procedures to advance the implementation of the Force Design 2028 (FD 2028) strategy and simplify its acquisition and contracting processes. It will also accelerate the delivery and fielding of new capabilities.

The FD 2028 Bold Blueprint and Evolving Our Organisation papers noted that it represents a “full-service effort” to address deficiencies the branch needs to “urgently” fix, make “lasting transformational change” and grow the service’s capacity and capability.

Coming into effect on 1st July, the measures involve modifying the mission profile of some organisations, dissolving others and creating new entities. This includes creating five