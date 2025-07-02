To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US Coast Guard announces measures to further implement Force Design 2028 strategy

2nd July 2025 - 09:29 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

A ScanEagle is launched from the USCGC Stratton. The force is setting up a Robotics and Autonomous Systems PEO to manage the procurement of such systems. (Photo: USCG)

The US Coast Guard (USCG) created new units, including five Programme Executive Offices (PEOs), to facilitate and speed up the procurement of new capabilities.

The USCG announced on 30 June several procedures to advance the implementation of the Force Design 2028 (FD 2028) strategy and simplify its acquisition and contracting processes. It will also accelerate the delivery and fielding of new capabilities.

The FD 2028 Bold Blueprint and Evolving Our Organisation papers noted that it represents a “full-service effort” to address deficiencies the branch needs to “urgently” fix, make “lasting transformational change” and grow the service’s capacity and capability.

Coming into effect on 1st July, the measures involve modifying the mission profile of some organisations, dissolving others and creating new entities. This includes creating five

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

