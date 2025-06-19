What weapons have Israel and Iran been using against each other?

While Israel has been deploying its fleet of advanced fighter jets alongside precision-guided munitions to target Iranian nuclear facilities, critical infrastructure and military leadership, Tehran has been answering the offensive with drones and ballistic missiles.

“From a military point of view, it looks more promising for Israel, and it has now achieved almost complete air supremacy,” Daniel Byman, director of the Warfare, Irregular Threats and Terrorism Programme within the US-based think CSIS, stated during a webinar held earlier this week.

Due to the distance between the two counties – more than 2,308km – Jerusalem has been relaying on F-35I Adir and F-15I Ra’am