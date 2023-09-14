Land Warfare
The power to outpace the threat
What if the biggest receiver upgrade came with the smallest mission interruption and impact to your budget? BAE Systems is delivering the latest in portable M-Code GPS technology.
Read the latest Land Warfare defence news from our team of expert journalists and analysts, giving you the 'so what' behind the latest headlines.
The US DoD recently disclosed details of the Replicator initiative to field thousands of uncrewed systems in two years across multiple domains.
BAE Systems is touting the high-mobility weapon-carrying capabilities of the BvS 10, showcasing an example of the tracked all-terrain vehicle fitted with Moog's Flexible Mission Platform at DSEI 2023.
Babcock has unveiled a militarised version of the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 which retains the chassis, drive train, engine and other systems but features a modified body more suited to a soldier's height range of 4’8” to 6’6” including kit and helmet.
Hascall-Denke has unveiled a new quad-input dual-band sector panel antenna at DSEI, with the US Army announced as a client.
Rafael has announced that Pearson Engineering will play a 'significant role' in delivering the Samson 30mm remote weapon station.
BAE Systems is touting the high-mobility weapon-carrying capabilities of the BvS 10, showcasing an example of the tracked all-terrain vehicle fitted with Moog's Flexible Mission Platform at DSEI 2023.
What if the biggest receiver upgrade came with the smallest mission interruption and impact to your budget? BAE Systems is delivering the latest in portable M-Code GPS technology.
Bittium’s handheld and vehicle-mounted Tough SDR radios support game-changing connectivity for real-time situational awareness
14th September 2023
Amid modern warfare’s complexity and electronic warfare threats, NATO and its allies are balancing legacy systems with new technologies. With the importance of resilient waveforms underscored, High Frequency (HF) technology has emerged as a robust solution, leading to an “HF renaissance”.
14th September 2023
Rafael has announced that Pearson Engineering will play a 'significant role' in delivering the Samson 30mm remote weapon station.
14th September 2023
UAE-headquartered Paramount has announced a broadening of its collaboration with partners Bharat Forge and Kalyani Strategic Systems to produce a wider range of armoured vehicles in India for Paramount’s global customers.
14th September 2023
David Wajsgras, CEO of Intelsat, speaks with Shephard Studio about the company's role as a global satellite operator focusing on defence and security, highlighting trends in geostationary (GEO) and low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and emphasising the need for interoperability to enable seamless, global connectivity.
14th September 2023
Konstrukta Defence of Slovakia has unveiled its latest Bia 155mm/52cal 6x6 self-propelled (SP) artillery system at DSEI 2023 and this has already started its initial firing …
14th September 2023
UK AI company Adarga has unveiled its Vantage information analysis tool at DSEI, a system already in service with the UK MoD, individual forces and Stratcom.
13th September 2023
Northrop Grumman's BattleOne concept aims to transcend domain and national boundaries to produce an overarching command and control capability with integrated artificial intelligence.
13th September 2023
Hanwha. which is offering the K9A2 self-propelled artillery system for the British Army's Mobile Fires Platform (MFP) requirement, is offering to bring additional R&D and upgrade work to the UK if it wins the contest.
13th September 2023
BAE Systems is displaying the US Army's Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle at DSEI for the first time and is evolving new variants with an eye on the European M113 APC replacement market .
13th September 2023
Reamda is designing a new SWAT version of its Riddler tactical UGV, to be designated Casur which is Irish for hammer, and designing a smaller lightweight version of its controller.
13th September 2023
Babcock has signed a memorandum of understanding with TVS Supply Chain Solutions to work together in delivering services and spares procurement for a number of British Army vehicle fleets.
13th September 2023
BAE Systems Bofors is proposing a land-based version of its 40mm Mk 4 naval gun, for installation on 8x8 or ATV platforms, for use against ground and aerial targets.
13th September 2023
The US Army recently tested deployment of UAS to identify casualties on the battlefield and in disaster response scenarios. Drones were used to assess the vital signs of wounded soldiers from the sky.
13th September 2023
BAE Systems Hägglunds has completed its first four upgraded CV9035NL infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) for the Royal Netherlands Army (RNLA), and the programme remains on track deliver to 122 enhanced platforms by the end of 2026.
13th September 2023
Optical solutions are crucial for effective situational awareness. As militaries prepare for the joint all-domain command and control (JADC2) future, Raytheon ELCAN is embracing innovation in digital engineering, material science and beyond to ensure its customers thrive in the data-driven battlespace.
13th September 2023
Despite the complexity and technological challenges, experts believe the multi-domain operations (MDO) concept is the key to modern warfare. Fostering alliances, advanced technology, and a shift in mindset are crucial to achieving MDO’s potential.
13th September 2023
India is looking for a large quantity of new indigenously built armoured recovery vehicles to serve its tank fleet.
12th September 2023
Fischer Panda UK demonstrated its AGT 8000 PVM-NE auxiliary power unit (APU) for the first time at DSEI 2023. It was developed and contracted for the Ajax armoured fighting vehicle family, as an alternative to the originally sourced APU from Rolls-Royce.
12th September 2023
IAI has developed a new VTOL recoverable loitering munition, the Rotem Alpha, which draws upon the companies Rotem L system and is being presented at DSEI alongside the concept of a mobile containerised system capable of launching more than a dozen weapons.