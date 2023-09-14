Land Warfare The HF Renaissance – The Evolving Electronic Warfare Threats and the Need for Resilient Waveforms (Studio) Amid modern warfare’s complexity and electronic warfare threats, NATO and its allies are balancing legacy systems with new technologies. With the importance of resilient waveforms underscored, High Frequency (HF) technology has emerged as a robust solution, leading to an “HF renaissance”.

Land Warfare DSEI 2023: Paramount to ramp up global armoured vehicle manufacturing at India-based hub UAE-headquartered Paramount has announced a broadening of its collaboration with partners Bharat Forge and Kalyani Strategic Systems to produce a wider range of armoured vehicles in India for Paramount’s global customers.

Digital Battlespace Conversation with the CEO - Intelsat's David Wajsgras (video) David Wajsgras, CEO of Intelsat, speaks with Shephard Studio about the company's role as a global satellite operator focusing on defence and security, highlighting trends in geostationary (GEO) and low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and emphasising the need for interoperability to enable seamless, global connectivity.

Land Warfare DSEI 2023: New Slovak artillery system begins firing trials Konstrukta Defence of Slovakia has unveiled its latest Bia 155mm/52cal 6x6 self-propelled (SP) artillery system at DSEI 2023 and this has already started its initial firing …

Digital Battlespace DSEI 2023: Adarga unveils Vantage AI information and data analysis platform UK AI company Adarga has unveiled its Vantage information analysis tool at DSEI, a system already in service with the UK MoD, individual forces and Stratcom.

Digital Battlespace DSEI 2023: Northrop Grumman rolls out BattleOne integrated command and control package Northrop Grumman's BattleOne concept aims to transcend domain and national boundaries to produce an overarching command and control capability with integrated artificial intelligence.

Land Warfare DSEI 2023: Hanwha highlights UK industrial benefits of K9 Thunder British Army artillery bid Hanwha. which is offering the K9A2 self-propelled artillery system for the British Army's Mobile Fires Platform (MFP) requirement, is offering to bring additional R&D and upgrade work to the UK if it wins the contest.

Land Warfare DSEI 2023: BAE Systems readies new versions of Armored Multi Purpose Vehicle with European exports in mind BAE Systems is displaying the US Army's Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle at DSEI for the first time and is evolving new variants with an eye on the European M113 APC replacement market .

Uncrewed Vehicles DSEI 2023: Irish company Reamda develops upgradeable dual-use Casur UGV Reamda is designing a new SWAT version of its Riddler tactical UGV, to be designated Casur which is Irish for hammer, and designing a smaller lightweight version of its controller.

Land Warfare DSEI 2023: Babcock signs agreement to boost spare parts procurement for British Army vehicles Babcock has signed a memorandum of understanding with TVS Supply Chain Solutions to work together in delivering services and spares procurement for a number of British Army vehicle fleets.

Land Warfare DSEI 2023: BAE outlines land-based roles for Bofors 40mm naval gun BAE Systems Bofors is proposing a land-based version of its 40mm Mk 4 naval gun, for installation on 8x8 or ATV platforms, for use against ground and aerial targets.

Defence Notes US Army seeks innovative new battlefield roles for drones The US Army recently tested deployment of UAS to identify casualties on the battlefield and in disaster response scenarios. Drones were used to assess the vital signs of wounded soldiers from the sky.

Land Warfare DSEI 2023: BAE ready to transfer CV90 upgrade work from Sweden to Netherlands BAE Systems Hägglunds has completed its first four upgraded CV9035NL infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) for the Royal Netherlands Army (RNLA), and the programme remains on track deliver to 122 enhanced platforms by the end of 2026.

Digital Battlespace How Next-Generation Optical Systems Are Transforming Multi-Domain Operations (Studio) Optical solutions are crucial for effective situational awareness. As militaries prepare for the joint all-domain command and control (JADC2) future, Raytheon ELCAN is embracing innovation in digital engineering, material science and beyond to ensure its customers thrive in the data-driven battlespace.

Digital Battlespace Embracing the Future of Warfare: US and Allies Forge Ahead with Multi-Domain Operations (Studio) Despite the complexity and technological challenges, experts believe the multi-domain operations (MDO) concept is the key to modern warfare. Fostering alliances, advanced technology, and a shift in mindset are crucial to achieving MDO’s potential.

Land Warfare Indian Army issues RfI for new tracked armoured recovery vehicles India is looking for a large quantity of new indigenously built armoured recovery vehicles to serve its tank fleet.

Land Warfare Fischer Panda UK unveils APU produced for Ajax vehicles Fischer Panda UK demonstrated its AGT 8000 PVM-NE auxiliary power unit (APU) for the first time at DSEI 2023. It was developed and contracted for the Ajax armoured fighting vehicle family, as an alternative to the originally sourced APU from Rolls-Royce.