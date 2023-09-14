To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Read the latest Land Warfare defence news from our team of expert journalists and analysts, giving you the 'so what' behind the latest headlines.

Defence Notes

Pentagon bets on advanced autonomous solutions to match Chinese military capabilities

The US DoD recently disclosed details of the Replicator initiative to field thousands of uncrewed systems in two years across multiple domains.

BvS 10 all-terrain weapon platform bares its teeth at DSEI 2023

BAE Systems is touting the high-mobility weapon-carrying capabilities of the BvS 10, showcasing an example of the tracked all-terrain vehicle fitted with Moog's Flexible Mission Platform at DSEI 2023.

DSEI 2023: Babcock beefs up Land Cruisers as British Army Land Rover replacement programme looms

Babcock has unveiled a militarised version of the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 which retains the chassis, drive train, engine and other systems but features a modified body more suited to a soldier's height range of 4’8” to 6’6” including kit and helmet.

DSEI: New antenna revealed by Hascall-Denke

Hascall-Denke has unveiled a new quad-input dual-band sector panel antenna at DSEI, with the US Army announced as a client.

Featured videos

 

The power to outpace the threat

What if the biggest receiver upgrade came with the smallest mission interruption and impact to your budget? BAE Systems is delivering the latest in portable M-Code GPS technology.

Featured Industry Spotlights

Threats and opportunities: NATO demand for game-changing connectivity

L3Harris T7™ and T4™: Unrivaled EOD Capability Meets Proven Reliability

Patria MUSCL – Enabling covert airspace surveillance

K9 Self-Propelled Howitzer : Delivering a Capability Growth Pathway: Now; Next; Future.

