US Coast Guard to receive the largest single acquisition funding in its history

The US Coast Guard (USCG) will receive around US$25 billion to cover the acquisition of new capabilities from FY2026 to FY2029. Included in the One Big Beautiful Bill, the amount is the largest single investment allocated to procurements in the service’s history.

The resources will enable the purchase of vessels, air assets, training simulators and solutions for deployment in the Arctic and Antarctic regions. It will also support shore infrastructure improvements and enhance the branch’s maritime awareness capacities.

Adm Kevin Lunday, the branch’s Acting Commandant, said that it “empowers” the USCG to restore its inventory and be prepared “for the