  • US Coast Guard to receive the largest single acquisition funding in its history

7th July 2025 - 21:42 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

A rendering of the Polar Security Cutter. (Photo: US Coast Guard)

The nearly $25 billion investment will cover USCG procurement of cutters, aircraft, helicopters, training simulators and Polar capabilities over the next four years.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) will receive around US$25 billion to cover the acquisition of new capabilities from FY2026 to FY2029. Included in the One Big Beautiful Bill, the amount is the largest single investment allocated to procurements in the service’s history.

The resources will enable the purchase of vessels, air assets, training simulators and solutions for deployment in the Arctic and Antarctic regions. It will also support shore infrastructure improvements and enhance the branch’s maritime awareness capacities.

Adm Kevin Lunday, the branch’s Acting Commandant, said that it “empowers” the USCG to restore its inventory and be prepared “for the

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

