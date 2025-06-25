Ghost Bat drone makes first deployment in latest milestone
Boeing’s Ghost Bat MQ-28A UAS has conducted its first flight outside the Woomera Training area in South Australia. It is part of Exercise Carlsbad which is one of a series of test events throughout 2025 that will mature and exhibit the capabilities of the platform.
The exercise took place at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Tindal in the Northern Territory as a proof point for the autonomous aircraft’s ability to establish operations and deploy from any location, particularly unfamiliar environments.
This is Ghost Bat’s first mission at a deployed location. It was achieved within a seven-day period to test
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
NATO orders two more A330 MRTT aircraft, while Sweden and Denmark join programme
The order for two more aircraft for the NATO Multinational Multirole Tanker Transport (MRTT) fleet comes as Airbus considers increasing A330 MRTT production to meet demand.
-
UK to purchase 12 F-35A aircraft to strengthen nuclear deterrence
The potential acquisition of F-35A aircraft was first mentioned in the Strategic Defence Review, published on 2 June.
-
GCAP industry partners officially launch joint company Edgewing
The joint venture company, alongside developing the next-generation combat aircraft, will also remain the design authority for the platform.
-
US fires approximately 75 precision-guided weapons against Iran’s nuclear facilities
In the operation Midnight Hammer, the Pentagon deployed 14 GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators and more than two dozen Tomahawk missiles.