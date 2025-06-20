To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

CTAI’s 40mm cannon gains new A3B airburst round for UAV defence

20th June 2025 - 10:55 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

Self-contained KNDS France and Thales RapidFire air defence system which is transported on a truck for rapid deployment. (Photo: author)

CTA International (CTAI), a joint venture between KNDS France and BAE Systems, developed the 40mm Cased Telescoped Armament System (40 CTAS) for integration onto armoured vehicles. It has been further developed for ships and ground-based systems.

KNDS France and Thales have teamed to develop another application for the CTAI for their 40mm Cased Telescoped Armament System (40 CTAS).

This weapon is installed in the latest version of their RapidFire air defence system which is an integrated system carried on the rear of a 6x6 or 8x8 truck to where it is required.

On arrival, four legs are extended to the ground to allow the truck to drive away and and the legs are then withdrawn until system is deployed on the ground.

For this application, RapidFire is a fully autonomous system with its own

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

