CTAI’s 40mm cannon gains new A3B airburst round for UAV defence

KNDS France and Thales have teamed to develop another application for the CTAI for their 40mm Cased Telescoped Armament System (40 CTAS).

This weapon is installed in the latest version of their RapidFire air defence system which is an integrated system carried on the rear of a 6x6 or 8x8 truck to where it is required.

On arrival, four legs are extended to the ground to allow the truck to drive away and and the legs are then withdrawn until system is deployed on the ground.

For this application, RapidFire is a fully autonomous system with its own