Air Warfare Australia receives an additional Growler and considers BBJ replacement The RAAF has returned its Growler fleet to full strength, plus replacements are also needed for two 737 BBJ aircraft used for VVIP transportation.

Digital Battlespace Thales lands second major European order for SquadNet soldier radios Austria has followed Belgium in selected Thales' SquadNet tactical radios for its armed forces.

Digital Battlespace EU Commission invites tenders for new satellite constellation with military applications The European Commission has launched an invitation tender for a contract to implement the EU satellite constellation dubbed IRIS² (Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite).

Air Warfare Northrop Grumman advances airborne connectivity for US Air Force Northrop Grumman's Software Programmable Open Mission Systems Compliant (SPOC) multifunction processor will help define the USAF's approach to next-generation airborne radio.

Land Warfare Sweden orders tactical comms shelters from Conlog Sweden has ordered tactical communications shelters with deployable masts for its armed forces from Conlog under a €20 million contract.

Digital Battlespace New US developer LightRidge to take on air and space sensor markets The private-equity backed firm combines the businesses of space payloads specialist GEOST and airborne sensor manufacturer Ophir.

Defence Notes Why cybersecurity must be a priority for Latin American militaries The main obstacles to overcoming risks in the region are a lack of a strong cybersecurity culture and inadequate funds to invest in this domain given a widespread Chinese presence in the region.

Digital Battlespace Northrop Grumman details bid for US Navy TACAMO aircraft replacement The company believes its role as prime contractor on the E-2 Hawkeye puts it in a strong position for the programme to replace the USN's Boeing E-6 Mercury fleet.

Digital Battlespace Northrop Grumman hones US Space Force satellite design in virtual environment The company has applied its Highly Immersive Virtual Environment technology to the design process of polar overwatch satellites ordered by the US Space Force.

Air Warfare Raytheon Technologies powers Japan’s defence upgrade with innovative counter-strike and air dominance solutions (Studio) Raytheon Technologies aims to upgrade the counter-strike and air dominance capabilities of Japan and other Asia-Pacific partners in light of a challenging security environment.

Land Warfare Spectra to supply comms terminals for NATO rapid reaction corps HQ experimentation Spectra Group has been contracted to supply its Troposcatter COMET terminals for the UK's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps HQ as part of an experimental C2 programme.

Land Warfare Elistair rolls out tethered drone for comms relay missions The Elistair Orion HL is designed for use as a persistent relay solution to form part of a secured mobile network.

Defence Notes China's multi-domain warfare concept could outpace US JADC2, warns ex-general China's Multi-Domain Precision Warfare project is aiming to disrupt US networks, and could outpace the Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative. A retired US Army general explains what the Pentagon is doing about it.

Air Warfare Japan approved for more E-2D Hawkeye aircraft The US has approved a Foreign Military Sale of up to five additional E-2D AEW aircraft, as Japan bolsters its surveillance and monitoring capabilities.

Air Warfare Italian Air Force's C-27J Spartan fleet to receive upgrade Leonardo will upgrade the Italian Air Force's C-27J Spartan fleet with a new avionics configuration, including mission computers, flight management and self-protection systems.