Cummings Aerospace showcases Hellhound loitering munition designed for US Army’s LASSO programme (video)
At SOF Week 2025, Sheila Cummings, Founder and CEO of Cummings Aerospace, introduces the Hellhound UAS - a turbojet-powered, man-portable loitering munition tailored for the US Army’s LASSO programme.
Designed for rapid time-to-target and precision engagement, the Hellhound S3 variant features a 3D-printed airframe, NDAA-compliant hardware and proven subsystems. With a focus on affordability, high-speed performance, and ease of deployment, this loitering munition is nearing full readiness for frontline use.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
SOF Week 2025: Teledyne FLIR white paper provides guidance on reusable loitering munitions
Teledyne FLIR is highlighting the emerging requirements for 'recoverable and re-usable' loitering munitions across the contemporary operating environment during this week’s SOF Week conference in Tampa, Florida.
-
SOF Week 2025: Kraken Technology group debuts K3 Scout USV in North America
High-performance maritime industry player Kraken Technology Group, based in the UK, has used the SOF Week conference in Tampa, Florida this week to debut its K3 Scout uncrewed surface vessel (USV) to the North American market.
-
Palladyne AI and Red Cat to demonstrate capabilities for autonomous drone swarms to the US military
Red Cat and Palladyne AI recently conducted a cross-platform collaborative flight involving three diverse heterogeneous drones.
-
Jammer resistant drone designs spark search for countermeasures
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has driven another stage of evolution for drones and the counter measures to defend against them.
-
L3Harris launches Amorphous software for control of uncrewed platforms
The new Amorphous software is a universal controller that would allow a single operator to control a swarm of “thousands” of uncrewed systems, from drones to underwater platforms.