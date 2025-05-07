To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Cummings Aerospace showcases Hellhound loitering munition designed for US Army’s LASSO programme (video)

7th May 2025 - 21:07 GMT | by Shephard News Team

Cummings Aerospace showcased its Hellhound loitering munition during SOF Week 2025 (Photo: Cummings Aerospace)

Cummings Aerospace has revealed its turbojet-powered Hellhound loitering munition at SOF Week 2025, offering a man-portable solution aligned with the US Army’s LASSO requirements.

At SOF Week 2025, Sheila Cummings, Founder and CEO of Cummings Aerospace, introduces the Hellhound UAS - a turbojet-powered, man-portable loitering munition tailored for the US Army’s LASSO programme.

Designed for rapid time-to-target and precision engagement, the Hellhound S3 variant features a 3D-printed airframe, NDAA-compliant hardware and proven subsystems. With a focus on affordability, high-speed performance, and ease of deployment, this loitering munition is nearing full readiness for frontline use.

