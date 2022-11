Training Crowded spectrum and operational security pose major challenges for US electronic warfare training Senior US commanders are restricted in their ability to train as they fight as the training task becomes more complex and the ability to use key equipment on exercises is limited by operational security.

Naval Warfare UK inks long-awaited contract for extra Type 26 frigates Against the backdrop of the G20 summit in Indonesia, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has greenlit a contract to build five more frigates for the UK Royal Navy (RN).

Defence Notes Japan alters plans for Aegis missile defence yet again In another plot twist, Japan is set to reduce the size of its future Aegis missile defence destroyers.

Digital Battlespace Chess Dynamics turns to surveillance automation to reduce operator burden Chess Dynamics' new Sea Eagle electro-optical surveillance system (EOSS) makes use of technology from Vision4ce, introducing automation to ease the operator burden.

Naval Warfare Indian Navy tests SLBM as part of nuclear triad India has two new indigenously designed SSBNs in build, while its in-service INS Arihant recently test-fired a ballistic missile.

Naval Warfare US Navy takes information warfare below the waves The US Navy plans to deploy teams of information warfare specialists on board its submarines and will accelerate delivery of AN/SLQ-32 electronic warfare systems.

Air Warfare Saab naval air traffic control radar enters next production phase Saab has received a contract from the US Navy for an additional two Shipboard Air Traffic Radar sets to equip aircraft carriers and large-deck amphibious ships.

Air Warfare Sweden could face ASW capability gap by slashing NH90 As Sweden is set to become a NATO member, its regional ASW and ASuW responsibilities will increase. Phasing out the NH90 gradually will win some time for Stockholm, but soon it will have to make a decision on a new helicopter capability.

Naval Warfare Trio of milestones progress German naval projects Missiles, ammunition and ASW solutions announcements have come as part of a flurry of German naval news.

Defence Notes PLA ‘sand castles’ in the South China Sea have vulnerabilities (Opinion) China has a formidable-looking set of military bases on reclaimed reefs in the Spratly and Paracel Islands, but it could be that they have feet of clay/sand.

Uncrewed Vehicles HII unveils new REMUS 620 uncrewed underwater vehicle Modularity and future-proofing are key design aspects of HII’s new REMUS 620 uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV).

Naval Warfare New Maltese flagship arrives in Valletta The new OPV will patrol the waters of the central Mediterranean as the island’s flagship vessel.

Naval Warfare Naval Group floats first French FDI frigate French shipbuilder Naval Group is building eight, plus a possible extra one, FDI frigates for the French and Greek navies.

Naval Warfare New Swedish signal intelligence ship goes to sea amid Baltic tensions Following sea trials, HSwMS Artemis will be delivered to the Swedish Armed Forces to begin its mission of hoovering up intelligence in Baltic waters.

Naval Warfare Australian navy welcomes third Evolved Cape patrol boat Australia has received a third patrol boat from Austal, while the same shipbuilder has received a contract for an additional Guardian-class patrol boat for a Pacific island nation.

Naval Warfare Indonesian Navy moves forward on multiple ship programmes Indo Defence 2022 saw a raft of MoUs and announcement, as Indonesia seeks to bolster its indigenously built naval fleet.

Defence Notes Defence at depth: Seabed warfare in the spotlight When multiple leaks sprung on the NordStream 1 and 2 pipelines this summer, governments and navies were reminded of the threat posed to seabed infrastructure.