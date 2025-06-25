US Army modernisation plans raise big concerns for lawmakers

The implementation of the US Army Transformation Initiative (ATI) has been receiving criticism from Congress. Although it is intended to better prepare the service’s soldiers and inventory for tomorrow’s warfare, lawmakers have warned that this approach could negatively impact the national industry and the branch’s readiness.

The concerns relate to terminating multiple modernisation and acquisition programmes that the branch now considers outdated, late-to-market, overpriced, or difficult to maintain.

“Pursuing generational change on the cheap is risky business,” Mitch McConnell, chair of the Senate Subcommittee on Defence and Republican Senator from Kentucky, stated during a hearing early this month.

“My view