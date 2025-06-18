Paris Air Show 2025: Aarok to be offered to India

Bharat Forge and Turgis Gaillard have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer India the French Aarok MALE UAV.

The agreement, announced on the second day of the Paris Air Show 2025, will see Bharat Forge establish an Aarok production line in India, which will help meet the needs of the Indian armed forces while satisfying the Indian government’s “Make in India” initiative.

The companies will propose the Aarok to “India’s MALE UAV requirements”, which despite not being specific on the particular requirement, it is most likely the country’s requirement for more than 100 indigenously produced MALE fixed-wing drones which Shephard’s