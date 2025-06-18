To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Paris Air Show 2025: Aarok to be offered to India

18th June 2025 - 14:08 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in Paris, France

A piloted version of the Aarok MALE UAV was displayed at the Paris Air Show 2025 (Photo: Lucy Powell)

Turgis Gaillard and Bharat Forge have signed an MoU to offer the Aarok, produced in India, to the Indian Ministry of Defence. The UAV could satisfy the country’s desire for an indigenous MALE UAV, offering an alternative to the TAPAS BH-201 that has had a rocky development.

Bharat Forge and Turgis Gaillard have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer India the French Aarok MALE UAV. 

The agreement, announced on the second day of the Paris Air Show 2025, will see Bharat Forge establish an Aarok production line in India, which will help meet the needs of the Indian armed forces while satisfying the Indian government’s “Make in India” initiative.

The companies will propose the Aarok to “India’s MALE UAV requirements”, which despite not being specific on the particular requirement, it is most likely the country’s requirement for more than 100 indigenously produced MALE fixed-wing drones which Shephard’s

