Leonardo’s Proteus structural tests “nearing completion” ahead of first flight

Leonardo’s technology demonstrator programme, Proteus, is progressing “in line” for flight tests to happen by its 2025 target, according to the company.

Updating Shephard on the demonstrator’s progress so far ahead of its previously stated mid-2025 first flight, Mike Roberts, marketing manager at Leonardo UK said that the structural tests for the aircraft were “nearing completion” ahead of flight tests.

“Third quarter or fourth quarter. We’re in line for later this year,” Roberts said. “We’re nearing completion of the build and it’s undergoing test and evaluation phase in Yeovil”.

In 2022, Leonardo was awarded a four-year contract worth £60