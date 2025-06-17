To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Paris Air Show 2025: GA-ASI and Saab partner on AEW MQ-9B capability, demo to fly by 2026

Paris Air Show 2025: GA-ASI and Saab partner on AEW MQ-9B capability, demo to fly by 2026

17th June 2025 - 10:30 GMT | by Lucy Powell in Paris, France

GA-ASI will implement AEW capabilities across its entire MQ-9B portfolio including the STOL variant. (Photo: GA-ASI)

The AEW capabilities are seen to slot into Saab’s wider AEW offering as a complementary extension to its portfolio, while augmenting the MQ-9B’s own range of uncrewed aircraft.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) and Saab have partnered to bring Airborne Early Warning (AEW) capabilities onto the MQ-9B SkyGuardian, SeaGuardian and STOL aircraft, SeaGuardian and STOL aircraft.

Saab will pair its AEW sensors with GA-ASI MQ-9B. This AEW capability introduction for MQ-9B augment existing AEW fleets by extending their effective ranges, giving air forces that need AEW, but lack legacy platforms, a means to counter threats according to GA-ASI.

GA-ASI president David R Alexander said that the AEW system would “transform our customers’ operations against both sophisticated cruise missiles and simple but dangerous drone swarms”. 

“We’re also making

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

