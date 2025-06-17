Paris Air Show 2025: GA-ASI and Saab partner on AEW MQ-9B capability, demo to fly by 2026

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) and Saab have partnered to bring Airborne Early Warning (AEW) capabilities onto the MQ-9B SkyGuardian, SeaGuardian and STOL aircraft, SeaGuardian and STOL aircraft.

Saab will pair its AEW sensors with GA-ASI MQ-9B. This AEW capability introduction for MQ-9B augment existing AEW fleets by extending their effective ranges, giving air forces that need AEW, but lack legacy platforms, a means to counter threats according to GA-ASI.

GA-ASI president David R Alexander said that the AEW system would “transform our customers’ operations against both sophisticated cruise missiles and simple but dangerous drone swarms”.

“We’re also making