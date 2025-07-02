To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US Army seeks nearly $900 million to accelerate development and acquisition of CUAS capabilities

2nd July 2025 - 18:20 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

A soldier uses a handheld CUAS system during training in Colorado. (Photo: US Army)

The branch plans to speed up the building and procurement of kinetic and non-kinetic systems for fixed, semi-fixed and on-the-move operations.

The US Army has proposed a nearly $900 million investment in counter-UAS capabilities in FY2026, aiming to accelerate the procurement and fielding of this type of technology. According to the service’s justification documents, advancing the deployment of CUAS solutions is a “priority line of effort” for the next fiscal year.

The resources will cover efforts related to kinetic and non-kinetic systems, including fixed, semi-fixed, mounted, dismounted and handheld devices, as well as to the use of directed energy, fire control, laser and EW capabilities.

“We are testing all of those systems, and we need to scale them,” the branch’s

