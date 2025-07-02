US Army seeks nearly $900 million to accelerate development and acquisition of CUAS capabilities
The US Army has proposed a nearly $900 million investment in counter-UAS capabilities in FY2026, aiming to accelerate the procurement and fielding of this type of technology. According to the service’s justification documents, advancing the deployment of CUAS solutions is a “priority line of effort” for the next fiscal year.
The resources will cover efforts related to kinetic and non-kinetic systems, including fixed, semi-fixed, mounted, dismounted and handheld devices, as well as to the use of directed energy, fire control, laser and EW capabilities.
“We are testing all of those systems, and we need to scale them,” the branch’s
