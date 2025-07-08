To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • RTX Raytheon advances with the development of new Barracuda mine neutraliser

RTX Raytheon advances with the development of new Barracuda mine neutraliser

8th July 2025 - 16:59 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

Raytheon's Barracuda has undergone environmental tests. (Photo: RTX/Raytheon)

The new Barracuda version has been engineered to perform enhanced subsea and seabed warfare missions.

RTX Raytheon has been progressing with the development of a new version of the Barracuda mine neutraliser. The new variant has been designed to be larger and more advanced than the capability that the company will supply the US Navy (USN) under the Mine Countermeasures Unmanned Surface Vehicle (MCM USV) initiative.

Although the manufacturer would not disclose details about the features and capabilities of the future platform, an RTX spokesperson explained to Shephard that the new model has been designed to perform a different mission set and be deployed in subsea and seabed warfare operations.

“Because Barracuda is modular and

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

