To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Baykar completes Piaggio Aerospace takeover with plans to boost drone production

Baykar completes Piaggio Aerospace takeover with plans to boost drone production

1st July 2025 - 16:37 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

The Bayraktar AKINCI drone recently passed 100,000 flight hours. (Photo: Baykar)

The takeover of the Italian firm by Baykar solidifies the company’s efforts to forge closer ties with Italian industry, bolsters its partnership with Leonardo to produce UAVs and secures its foothold in Europe.

Turkish-firm Baykar has completed its acquisition of Piaggo Aerospace, an old Italian aviation firm, where its facilities will serve as a strategic European hub for the company.

For Baykar, who signed the agreement on 30 June, Piaggio’s facilities will serve as a hub to produce both civilian and defence aircraft – including the P180 and Baykar’s uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) AKINCI and TB2.

On 27 December 2024, Baykar signed a preliminary contract to transfer the ownership of Piaggio Aerospace across.

According to Piaggio Aerospace, Baykar has further pledged to maintain current employment at its Villanova d’Albenga and Genoa sites and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us