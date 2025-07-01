Baykar completes Piaggio Aerospace takeover with plans to boost drone production

Turkish-firm Baykar has completed its acquisition of Piaggo Aerospace, an old Italian aviation firm, where its facilities will serve as a strategic European hub for the company.

For Baykar, who signed the agreement on 30 June, Piaggio’s facilities will serve as a hub to produce both civilian and defence aircraft – including the P180 and Baykar’s uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) AKINCI and TB2.

On 27 December 2024, Baykar signed a preliminary contract to transfer the ownership of Piaggio Aerospace across.

According to Piaggio Aerospace, Baykar has further pledged to maintain current employment at its Villanova d’Albenga and Genoa sites and