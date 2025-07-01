Baykar completes Piaggio Aerospace takeover with plans to boost drone production
Turkish-firm Baykar has completed its acquisition of Piaggo Aerospace, an old Italian aviation firm, where its facilities will serve as a strategic European hub for the company.
For Baykar, who signed the agreement on 30 June, Piaggio’s facilities will serve as a hub to produce both civilian and defence aircraft – including the P180 and Baykar’s uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) AKINCI and TB2.
On 27 December 2024, Baykar signed a preliminary contract to transfer the ownership of Piaggio Aerospace across.
According to Piaggio Aerospace, Baykar has further pledged to maintain current employment at its Villanova d’Albenga and Genoa sites and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
US budget boosts Boeing’s F-15EX with $3.1 billion investment to increase fleet to 129
The F-15EX Eagle II had already been singled out for further funding in January 2025, when it was chosen to replace the A-10 aircraft for the US National Guard.
-
Spain earmarks $1.6 billion for Hurjet trainer aircraft acquisition
Spain’s Defence Minister told the Senate Defense Commission on 27 June of the decision to acquire Turkish Aerospace Industries’ (TAI) trainers as the country seeks to replace its Northrop F-5M aircraft.
-
US Navy’s FA-XX programme still an “option”, as FY2026 US defence budget outline proposed
The US Navy’s answer to a sixth-generation fighter has experienced a range of setbacks and delays to the programme, with only $47 million in this latest proposed budget set aside for completing the aircraft.
-
Eurofighter eyes mid-life upgrade for Typhoon jets, with production increase underway
With roughly 80% of combat missions flown by Typhoons in Europe, the Eurofighter consortium is emphasising the continued relevance of its jet and wants to ramp up production to continue to deliver combat mass in light of a shifting geo-political world order.