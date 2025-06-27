DroneShield nets largest order ever with $40 million European CUAS contract
Australia's DroneShield has been awarded a package of three standalone follow-on contracts for handheld detection and counter-uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS) for A$61.6 million ($US40 million).
All equipment is expected to be delivered to the European military customer in the next three months, according to DroneShield. The new contract is the largest received in the company’s history, superseding its total 2024 revenue which amounted to A$57.7 million.
DroneShield opened a new 186m2 headquarters in Sydney in 2024 to deliver over US$400 million in orders per year to meet growing demand. Given this expansion, the delivery of the equipment is “fully expected” to
