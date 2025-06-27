To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • DroneShield nets largest order ever with $40 million European CUAS contract

DroneShield nets largest order ever with $40 million European CUAS contract

27th June 2025 - 15:37 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

A DroneShield Immediate Response Kit. (Photo: DroneShield)

The package of three standalone follow-on contracts makes this the largest contract won by the Australian company and larger than its total 2024 revenue.

Australia's DroneShield has been awarded a package of three standalone follow-on contracts for handheld detection and counter-uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS) for A$61.6 million ($US40 million).

All equipment is expected to be delivered to the European military customer  in the next three months, according to DroneShield. The new contract is the largest received in the company’s history, superseding its total 2024 revenue which amounted to A$57.7 million.

DroneShield opened a new 186m2 headquarters in Sydney in 2024 to deliver over US$400 million in orders per year to meet growing demand. Given this expansion, the delivery of the equipment is “fully expected” to

