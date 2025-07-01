Spain earmarks $1.6 billion for Hurjet trainer aircraft acquisition
Spain has earmarked a sum of €1.37 billion (US$1.6 billion) for its new generation advanced trainer aircraft programme, which will be used to aquire Turkish Aerospace Industries’ (TAI) advanced Hurjet trainer.
The first delivery of six Hurjet aircraft to Spain will be made by 2028, with a total of 18 to be in service by 2029 Spanish Defence Minister, Margarita Robles told Spanish lawmakers. According to the minister, the sum will allow for the development and training of pilots, obtaining between 28 to 30 aircraft.
The Spanish influence on the Turkish design was stressed and will arrive “already Spanishised” –
