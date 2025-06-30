To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Australia commissions HMAS Arafura three-and-a-half years behind schedule

30th June 2025 - 14:26 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch, New Zealand

RSS

HMAS Arafura sails into HMAS Stirling ahead of its commissioning ceremony on 28 June. (Photo: ADF)

The Royal Australian Navy has finally commissioned the first Arafura-class offshore patrol vessel – more than three years behind schedule – highlighting the programme’s delays, design compromises and ongoing industrial restructuring.

The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) has commissioned the first eponymous Arafura-class OPV at its Western Australia naval base. The milestone, which took place on 28 June, occurred three-and-a-half years behind the schedule originally envisioned.

Ironically, Matt Keogh, Australia’s Minister for Defence Personnel, said: “HMAS Arafura delivers on our plan for Australian workers to build vessels for the fleet faster than Australia has for decades, to ensure the navy has what it needs to secure our national interests at sea.”

Unfortunately, however, the Arafura class has been beset by delays. Considering this is a basic OPV based on a design already

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us