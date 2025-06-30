Australia commissions HMAS Arafura three-and-a-half years behind schedule

The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) has commissioned the first eponymous Arafura-class OPV at its Western Australia naval base. The milestone, which took place on 28 June, occurred three-and-a-half years behind the schedule originally envisioned.

Ironically, Matt Keogh, Australia’s Minister for Defence Personnel, said: “HMAS Arafura delivers on our plan for Australian workers to build vessels for the fleet faster than Australia has for decades, to ensure the navy has what it needs to secure our national interests at sea.”

Unfortunately, however, the Arafura class has been beset by delays. Considering this is a basic OPV based on a design already