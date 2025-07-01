US budget boosts Boeing’s F-15EX with $3.1 billion investment to increase fleet to 129
Boeing’s F-15EX Eagle II aircraft could receive a huge funding boost from the US Department of Defense of US$3.1 billion in the proposed FY2026 defence budget.
The budget is part of the added $150 billion reconciliation legislation – which was previously outlined in May – to modernise the US military from 2025 to 2029. The total proposed defence budget stands at $1 trillion with $301 billion segmented for the US Air Force (USAF).
“The proposed budget reflects the US Department of Defense’s ongoing commitment to modernising the USAF's tactical airpower capabilities,” the Pentagon said in a statement.
“The F-15EX will
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Baykar completes Piaggio Aerospace takeover with plans to boost drone production
The takeover of the Italian firm by Baykar solidifies the company’s efforts to forge closer ties with Italian industry, bolsters its partnership with Leonardo to produce UAVs and secures its foothold in Europe.
-
Leonardo’s Proteus structural tests “nearing completion” ahead of first flight
The company has tested over 15 mission sets for the drone, with the rotorcraft used to demonstrate the viability of armed forces utilising large uncrewed aerial systems’ (UAS) for autonomous missions in the future.
-
Interview: Edge Group eyes Indonesian market for naval and UAV expansion
The UAE’s Edge Group has been positioning itself as a key defence and technology partner to Indonesia, where it has been focusing on naval platforms, UAVs and long-term industrial collaboration.