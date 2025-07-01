US budget boosts Boeing’s F-15EX with $3.1 billion investment to increase fleet to 129

Boeing’s F-15EX Eagle II aircraft could receive a huge funding boost from the US Department of Defense of US$3.1 billion in the proposed FY2026 defence budget.

The budget is part of the added $150 billion reconciliation legislation – which was previously outlined in May – to modernise the US military from 2025 to 2029. The total proposed defence budget stands at $1 trillion with $301 billion segmented for the US Air Force (USAF).

“The proposed budget reflects the US Department of Defense’s ongoing commitment to modernising the USAF's tactical airpower capabilities,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

“The F-15EX will