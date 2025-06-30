EID to unveil new vehicle communication system at DSEI

Portuguese company EID is to unveil a vehicle-based system of its widely used naval Integrated Communications Control System (ICCS) at DSEI in September. The ICCS is in its seventh iteration (ICCS7) with more than 200 systems in service with 13 countries on a range of ships.

The new TerraNEX Tactical Integrated Communications System (TICS) is agnostic and acts as a distribution hub for any radios. It handles data and voice and stitches together federated devices while recognising the security levels of individual communications.

ICCS automates and integrates all the communication tasks and it can be deployed on a