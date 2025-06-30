To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

EID to unveil new vehicle communication system at DSEI

30th June 2025 - 17:49 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

EID demonstrated the new TICS hub in Portuguese Army Pandur IIs. (Photo Sgt Sebastien Frechette/Allied Joint Force Command)

The Portuguese company’s naval communications system is in service across more than a dozen countries. It has turned to its home nation for support in developing a new vehicle based C2 system.

Portuguese company EID is to unveil a vehicle-based system of its widely used naval Integrated Communications Control System (ICCS) at DSEI in September. The ICCS is in its seventh iteration (ICCS7) with more than 200 systems in service with 13 countries on a range of ships.

The new TerraNEX Tactical Integrated Communications System (TICS) is agnostic and acts as a distribution hub for any radios. It handles data and voice and stitches together federated devices while recognising the security levels of individual communications.

ICCS automates and integrates all the communication tasks and it can be deployed on a

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

