US Navy may look to foreign suppliers to accelerate shipbuilding programmes

As part of its strategy to put its shipbuilding programmes on track, the USN has been considering constructing military vessels in foreign countries.

“All options have to be on the table,” John C Phelan, Secretary of the Navy, remarked last week during a hearing at the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

From his perspective, the US must overcome short-term and long-term issues. While it needs to expeditiously match China and its growing naval fleet, Washington also has to enhance its production capacity over the coming years.

“We need to get hulls in the water, and I need to figure out