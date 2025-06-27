Italy orders two ships as work begins on others along with deliveries and updates

The Italian Navy is to receive two new Pattugliatori Polivalenti d'Altura (PPA) Multipurpose Combat Ships in the next five years as replacements for ships earmarked for Indonesia.

The contract will be managed by OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d’Armement) with Fincantieri as lead contractor and Leonardo as partner.

Fincantieri has said the value of the contract to the company for “the two new units is approximately €700 million (US$822 million) which includes works already carried out on the previous units now destined for Indonesia”.

The first Indonesian ship, KRI Brawijaya, is scheduled to arrive in September,