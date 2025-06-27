Italy orders two ships as work begins on others along with deliveries and updates
The Italian Navy is to receive two new Pattugliatori Polivalenti d'Altura (PPA) Multipurpose Combat Ships in the next five years as replacements for ships earmarked for Indonesia.
The contract will be managed by OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d’Armement) with Fincantieri as lead contractor and Leonardo as partner.
Fincantieri has said the value of the contract to the company for “the two new units is approximately €700 million (US$822 million) which includes works already carried out on the previous units now destined for Indonesia”.
The first Indonesian ship, KRI Brawijaya, is scheduled to arrive in September,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
US Navy foresees additional delays in the Columbia-class programme
After estimating that the first Columbia-class submarine would be delivered 16 months late, the US Navy has recently confirmed that an additional month will be required to complete its construction.
-
UK demonstration shows how sensors and C2 can protect ports from multi-domain threats
Naval vessels are at high risk when in harbour, port or dockside and the threat from asymmetric attacks has been shown in the Ukraine war against Russian ships. A demonstration of combined systems in the UK hoped to show a potential solution to defence, government and commercial delegates.
-
Indonesia’s PT PAL reveals details about Red White Frigates
The frigates are based on Babcock’s Arrowhead 140 design but are substantially changed and include a range of Turkish weapons such as radars, sonar, guns and electronic warfare systems.
-
Japan to nationally assemble ESSM Block 2 missiles
RTX Raytheon will supply missile kits, parts and components to Mitsubishi Electric Corporation for the production of Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles Block 2.