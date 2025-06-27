Italy orders two ships as work begins on others along with deliveries and updates

To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

27th June 2025 - 15:15 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

Italy has ordered two more PPA ships from Fincantieri. (Photo: Leonardo)

The Italian Navy is being refreshed with two new ships ordered, while in the past six months steel was cut for a new frigate, an enhanced frigate was delivered and Horizon-class frigates passed a design review.

The Italian Navy is to receive two new Pattugliatori Polivalenti d'Altura (PPA) Multipurpose Combat Ships in the next five years as replacements for ships earmarked for Indonesia.

The contract will be managed by OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d’Armement) with Fincantieri as lead contractor and Leonardo as partner.

Fincantieri has said the value of the contract to the company for “the two new units is approximately €700 million (US$822 million) which includes works already carried out on the previous units now destined for Indonesia”.

The first Indonesian ship, KRI Brawijaya, is scheduled to arrive in September,

