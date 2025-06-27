To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US Navy’s FA-XX programme still an “option”, as FY2026 US defence budget outline proposed

US Navy’s FA-XX programme still an “option”, as FY2026 US defence budget outline proposed

27th June 2025 - 15:30 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

The FA-XX programme’s sixth-generation aircraft is intended to replace the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet. (Photo: USN)

The US Navy’s answer to a sixth-generation fighter has experienced a range of setbacks and delays to the programme, with only $47 million in this latest proposed budget set aside for completing the aircraft.

The US Navy’s FA-XX programme remains an open “option” for the US, despite its current focus on funding the F-47 programme, senior US defence officials have said during a Pentagon media briefing, outlining the proposed FY2026 US defence budget.

The FY2026 defence budget will see a 13.4% increase from fiscal year 2025. Of the FY2026 budget, the US Air Force (USAF) is slated to receive $301.1 billion, with the remaining budget divided down to $197.4 billion for the Army, $292.2 billion for the Navy (USN) and $170.9 billion defence wide.

The FA-XX programme was initially launched in 2015. The aircraft will replace

