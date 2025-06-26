Eurofighter eyes mid-life upgrade for Typhoon jets, with production increase underway

Eurofighter Typhoon CEO Jorge Tamarit Degenhardt has disclosed that the Eurofighter Typhoon is due to undergo a MLU, to enable it to operate alongside the so-called “future battlefield” of fifth- and sixth-generation fighters.

Currently, Eurofighter is focusing on modernising its existing fleet via Phase Four Enhancement (P4E) with a new automated sensor capability. P4E will also introduce DASS (Defensive Aids Sub-System) upgrades and include additional electronic warfare capability.

Typhoons across European fleets are also undergoing the European Common Radar System Mk1 and Mk2 upgrade integration: the former on German and Spanish Air Force jets, the latter for the UK’s Royal Air