To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Eurofighter eyes mid-life upgrade for Typhoon jets, with production increase underway

Eurofighter eyes mid-life upgrade for Typhoon jets, with production increase underway

26th June 2025 - 12:34 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

Fourth-generation Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft will undergo the MLU to remain operationally relevant, its CEO said. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

With roughly 80% of combat missions flown by Typhoons in Europe, the Eurofighter consortium is emphasising the continued relevance of its jet and wants to ramp up production to continue to deliver combat mass in light of a shifting geo-political world order.

Eurofighter Typhoon CEO Jorge Tamarit Degenhardt has disclosed that the Eurofighter Typhoon is due to undergo a MLU, to enable it to operate alongside the so-called “future battlefield” of fifth- and sixth-generation fighters.

Currently, Eurofighter is focusing on modernising its existing fleet via Phase Four Enhancement (P4E) with a new automated sensor capability. P4E will also introduce DASS (Defensive Aids Sub-System) upgrades and include additional electronic warfare capability.

Typhoons across European fleets are also undergoing the European Common Radar System Mk1 and Mk2 upgrade integration: the former on German and Spanish Air Force jets, the latter for the UK’s Royal Air

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us