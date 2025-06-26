To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  UK demonstration shows how sensors and C2 can protect ports from multi-domain threats

UK demonstration shows how sensors and C2 can protect ports from multi-domain threats

26th June 2025 - 10:01 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

The demonstration showed the NiDAR C2 system showing tracks and targets from multiple sensors. (Photo: Wavefront)

Naval vessels are at high risk when in harbour, port or dockside and the threat from asymmetric attacks has been shown in the Ukraine war against Russian ships. A demonstration of combined systems in the UK hoped to show a potential solution to defence, government and commercial delegates.

MARSS’ NiDAR C2 system and Wavefront’s Sentinel 2 Intruder Detection Sonar (IDS) were brought together to form the core of an underwater and multi-domain protection system as a demonstration of port security earlier this month.

The demonstration took place at Portland Port, Dorset, UK over three days in mid-June and included observers from approximately 15 organisations with 40 attendees from major defence primes and international governments and navies.

It included Sentinel IDS, Echodyne's EchoShield Ku-band air surveillance radar and Teledyne Flir M364C-LR high-definition low-light camera integrated into the NiDAR C2 for multiscreen displays.

NiDAR is already used in ports. In

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

