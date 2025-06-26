UK demonstration shows how sensors and C2 can protect ports from multi-domain threats

MARSS’ NiDAR C2 system and Wavefront’s Sentinel 2 Intruder Detection Sonar (IDS) were brought together to form the core of an underwater and multi-domain protection system as a demonstration of port security earlier this month.

The demonstration took place at Portland Port, Dorset, UK over three days in mid-June and included observers from approximately 15 organisations with 40 attendees from major defence primes and international governments and navies.

It included Sentinel IDS, Echodyne's EchoShield Ku-band air surveillance radar and Teledyne Flir M364C-LR high-definition low-light camera integrated into the NiDAR C2 for multiscreen displays.

NiDAR is already used in ports. In