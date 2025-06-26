UK demonstration shows how sensors and C2 can protect ports from multi-domain threats
MARSS’ NiDAR C2 system and Wavefront’s Sentinel 2 Intruder Detection Sonar (IDS) were brought together to form the core of an underwater and multi-domain protection system as a demonstration of port security earlier this month.
The demonstration took place at Portland Port, Dorset, UK over three days in mid-June and included observers from approximately 15 organisations with 40 attendees from major defence primes and international governments and navies.
It included Sentinel IDS, Echodyne's EchoShield Ku-band air surveillance radar and Teledyne Flir M364C-LR high-definition low-light camera integrated into the NiDAR C2 for multiscreen displays.
NiDAR is already used in ports. In
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Italy orders two ships as work begins on others along with deliveries and updates
The Italian Navy is being refreshed with two new ships ordered, while in the past six months steel was cut for a new frigate, an enhanced frigate was delivered and Horizon-class frigates passed a design review.
-
US Navy foresees additional delays in the Columbia-class programme
After estimating that the first Columbia-class submarine would be delivered 16 months late, the US Navy has recently confirmed that an additional month will be required to complete its construction.
-
Indonesia’s PT PAL reveals details about Red White Frigates
The frigates are based on Babcock’s Arrowhead 140 design but are substantially changed and include a range of Turkish weapons such as radars, sonar, guns and electronic warfare systems.
-
Japan to nationally assemble ESSM Block 2 missiles
RTX Raytheon will supply missile kits, parts and components to Mitsubishi Electric Corporation for the production of Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles Block 2.