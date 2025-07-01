Future of the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke programme remains unclear

The next steps of the acquisition of Arleigh Burke (Flight III - DDG 51) destroyers remain unclear as the US Navy (USN) is currently evaluating its in-service fleet and defining what capabilities it will prioritise to face tomorrow’s threats.

Although the FY2025 Continuing Resolution (CR) provided the branch with an additional US$1.6 billion for a third Arleigh Burke-class vessel, John Phelan, Secretary of the US Navy could not provide an estimated date for the award of the contract.

“We are in the midst of analysing the entire force posture and our manned-unmanned balance, and what that should look like and