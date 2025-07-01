Future of the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke programme remains unclear
The next steps of the acquisition of Arleigh Burke (Flight III - DDG 51) destroyers remain unclear as the US Navy (USN) is currently evaluating its in-service fleet and defining what capabilities it will prioritise to face tomorrow’s threats.
Although the FY2025 Continuing Resolution (CR) provided the branch with an additional US$1.6 billion for a third Arleigh Burke-class vessel, John Phelan, Secretary of the US Navy could not provide an estimated date for the award of the contract.
“We are in the midst of analysing the entire force posture and our manned-unmanned balance, and what that should look like and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Singapore declassifies SEAL Carrier swimmer delivery vehicle for special forces use
Singapore’s navy has introduced the Combatant Craft Underwater vessel, a multi-mode swimmer delivery vehicle designed to enhance its Naval Diving Unit’s ability to conduct covert maritime special operations.
-
US Navy foresees additional delays in the Columbia-class programme
After estimating that the first Columbia-class submarine would be delivered 16 months late, the US Navy has recently confirmed that an additional month will be required to complete its construction.
-
UK demonstration shows how sensors and C2 can protect ports from multi-domain threats
Naval vessels are at high risk when in harbour, port or dockside and the threat from asymmetric attacks has been shown in the Ukraine war against Russian ships. A demonstration of combined systems in the UK hoped to show a potential solution to defence, government and commercial delegates.