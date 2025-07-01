To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Future of the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke programme remains unclear

1st July 2025 - 15:45 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

Jack H. Lucas Arleigh Burke-class flight III destroyer. (Photo: US Navy)

The US Navy does not have a precise date for the award of the procurement contract for the third Arleigh Burke-class destroyer despite having the funds to advance with the programme in FY2025.

The next steps of the acquisition of Arleigh Burke (Flight III - DDG 51) destroyers remain unclear as the US Navy (USN) is currently evaluating its in-service fleet and defining what capabilities it will prioritise to face tomorrow’s threats. 

Although the FY2025 Continuing Resolution (CR) provided the branch with an additional US$1.6 billion for a third Arleigh Burke-class vessel, John Phelan, Secretary of the US Navy could not provide an estimated date for the award of the contract.

“We are in the midst of analysing the entire force posture and our manned-unmanned balance, and what that should look like and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us