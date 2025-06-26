US Navy foresees additional delays in the Columbia-class programme
The US Navy expects one additional month of delay in the delivery of the first Columbia-class submarine. The platform is now planned to be handed over in March 2029, 17 months behind its initial schedule.
The new estimate date was confirmed this week by the Acting Chief of Naval Operations, Adm James W. Kilby, during a hearing at the Senate Appropriations Committee.
“We are trying desperately to claw back that schedule,” Kilby said. “I am going to try to pull it to the left to deliver it earlier.”
According to the US Government Accountability Office, issues related to work
More from Naval Warfare
Italy orders two ships as work begins on others along with deliveries and updates
The Italian Navy is being refreshed with two new ships ordered, while in the past six months steel was cut for a new frigate, an enhanced frigate was delivered and Horizon-class frigates passed a design review.
Singapore declassifies SEAL Carrier swimmer delivery vehicle for special forces use
Singapore’s navy has introduced the Combatant Craft Underwater vessel, a multi-mode swimmer delivery vehicle designed to enhance its Naval Diving Unit’s ability to conduct covert maritime special operations.
UK demonstration shows how sensors and C2 can protect ports from multi-domain threats
Naval vessels are at high risk when in harbour, port or dockside and the threat from asymmetric attacks has been shown in the Ukraine war against Russian ships. A demonstration of combined systems in the UK hoped to show a potential solution to defence, government and commercial delegates.
Final US Navy Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship concludes acceptance testing
After troubled progress with the Littoral Combat Ship programme, the US Navy plans to commission USS Pierre (LCS 38) this autumn.
Indonesia’s PT PAL reveals details about Red White Frigates
The frigates are based on Babcock’s Arrowhead 140 design but are substantially changed and include a range of Turkish weapons such as radars, sonar, guns and electronic warfare systems.
Japan to nationally assemble ESSM Block 2 missiles
RTX Raytheon will supply missile kits, parts and components to Mitsubishi Electric Corporation for the production of Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles Block 2.