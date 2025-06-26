To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy foresees additional delays in the Columbia-class programme

26th June 2025 - 15:52 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Rendering of a Columbia-class submarine. (Photo: US Navy)

After estimating that the first Columbia-class submarine would be delivered 16 months late, the US Navy has recently confirmed that an additional month will be required to complete its construction.

The US Navy expects one additional month of delay in the delivery of the first Columbia-class submarine. The platform is now planned to be handed over in March 2029, 17 months behind its initial schedule.

The new estimate date was confirmed this week by the Acting Chief of Naval Operations, Adm James W. Kilby, during a hearing at the Senate Appropriations Committee. 

“We are trying desperately to claw back that schedule,” Kilby said. “I am going to try to pull it to the left to deliver it earlier.”

According to the US Government Accountability Office, issues related to work

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

