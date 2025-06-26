US Navy foresees additional delays in the Columbia-class programme

The US Navy expects one additional month of delay in the delivery of the first Columbia-class submarine. The platform is now planned to be handed over in March 2029, 17 months behind its initial schedule.

The new estimate date was confirmed this week by the Acting Chief of Naval Operations, Adm James W. Kilby, during a hearing at the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“We are trying desperately to claw back that schedule,” Kilby said. “I am going to try to pull it to the left to deliver it earlier.”

According to the US Government Accountability Office, issues related to work