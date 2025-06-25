To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UK to purchase 12 F-35A aircraft to strengthen nuclear deterrence

25th June 2025 - 09:59 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

12 F-35A aircraft are due to be purchased from the overall 138 F-35 buy. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

The potential acquisition of F-35A aircraft was first mentioned in the Strategic Defence Review, published on 2 June.

The UK will purchase 12 F-35A aircraft and join NATO’s dual capable aircraft nuclear mission, the government has announced.

The aircraft will form part of the next procurement package for the UK’s commitment to purchase 138 F-35 aircraft over the programme. Once delivered, the F-35A aircraft will then be based at RAF Marham.

The news comes in the wake of the government’s Strategic Defence Review, which partly outlined the country’s vision towards maintaining ‘warfighting readiness’ and boosting its nuclear deterrence – including the commitment to deliver 12 new nuclear-powered submarines.

Five NATO countries – including Germany and the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us