UK to purchase 12 F-35A aircraft to strengthen nuclear deterrence
The UK will purchase 12 F-35A aircraft and join NATO’s dual capable aircraft nuclear mission, the government has announced.
The aircraft will form part of the next procurement package for the UK’s commitment to purchase 138 F-35 aircraft over the programme. Once delivered, the F-35A aircraft will then be based at RAF Marham.
The news comes in the wake of the government’s Strategic Defence Review, which partly outlined the country’s vision towards maintaining ‘warfighting readiness’ and boosting its nuclear deterrence – including the commitment to deliver 12 new nuclear-powered submarines.
Five NATO countries – including Germany and the
