Borsuk IFV programme marks turning point for Poland’s armoured modernisation

Poland expects to soon begin receiving the first of 111 Borsuk IFVs ordered under an agreement worth US$1.7 billion signed in March this year. Deliveries will continue through 2029.

The purchase formed part of a strategy to modernise Poland’s armoured capabilities under a wider long-term acquisition plan in the shadow of the Ukraine-Russia war.

The amphibious vehicles are being produced by a consortium of Polish defence contractors, comprising of Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW). The involvement of Poland’s substantial local industry in manufacture and future support is seen as key.

It is the first order of