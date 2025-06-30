To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Borsuk IFV programme marks turning point for Poland’s armoured modernisation

Borsuk IFV programme marks turning point for Poland’s armoured modernisation

30th June 2025 - 10:10 GMT | by Peter Taberner in Leicester, England

RSS

The Borsuk has a maximum road speed of 65km/h on the road and 10km/h. (Photo: HSW)

The Borsuk vehicles are to replace the Soviet-designed BMP-1 as the Polish military’s main tracked Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV).

Poland expects to soon begin receiving the first of 111 Borsuk IFVs ordered under an agreement worth US$1.7 billion signed in March this year. Deliveries will continue through 2029.

The purchase formed part of a strategy to modernise Poland’s armoured capabilities under a wider long-term acquisition plan in the shadow of the Ukraine-Russia war.

The amphibious vehicles are being produced by a consortium of Polish defence contractors, comprising of Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW). The involvement of Poland’s substantial local industry in manufacture and future support is seen as key.

It is the first order of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Peter Taberner

Author

Peter Taberner

Peter Taberner is a freelance writer who has written for numerous well-known publications.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us