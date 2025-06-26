Patria completes test firing of new self-propelled gun as demand for systems grows
Patria has this month completed test firings of its ARVE self-propelled gun (SPG), a system it only unveiled as a prototype in March this year.
It is based on Patria's 155K98 155mm field artillery system, which is widely used by the Finnish Defence Forces, and is integrated into the chassis of the Sisu E13TP all-terrain truck chassis with a forward control cab mated with the upper part of the Patria 155mm GH52 auxiliary power unit.
According to the company, “dozens of shots were fired at different elevations and side angles as well as in direct fire”.
“The system performed as
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
DroneShield nets largest order ever with $40 million European CUAS contract
The package of three standalone follow-on contracts makes this the largest contract won by the Australian company and larger than its total 2024 revenue.
-
US Army modernisation plans raise big concerns for lawmakers
The termination of programmes such as JLTV and RCV has been harshly criticised by members of the US Congress.
-
The power of partnership: GDMS–UK deepens cooperation with the British Army
In Conversation: Shephard's Gerrard Cowan talks to General Dynamics Mission Systems–United Kingdom’s Chris Burrows about how the company's UK TacCIS business is reshaping battlefield communications through sustained customer engagement, accelerated innovation and ecosystem collaboration.
-
Sweden to purchase IRIS-T air defence systems for $930 million
This recent purchase of the medium-range air defence system adds to the country’s ongoing efforts to ramp up its overall defence readiness and capabilities.
-
GM Defense teams up with NP Aerospace for British Army vehicle requirement
The UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) has three types of vehicles: medium protected, light protected and light mobility (LMV). US company GM Defense and the UK’s NP Aerospace have teamed up to make an offering for the latter. The LMP will replace more than a dozen vehicle types with as few as three or four models.
-
CTAI’s 40mm cannon gains new A3B airburst round for UAV defence
CTA International (CTAI), a joint venture between KNDS France and BAE Systems, developed the 40mm Cased Telescoped Armament System (40 CTAS) for integration onto armoured vehicles. It has been further developed for ships and ground-based systems.