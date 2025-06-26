To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Patria completes test firing of new self-propelled gun as demand for systems grows

26th June 2025 - 17:31 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

According to the company, there were dozens of test firings. (Photo: Patria)

Patria quotes a maximum rate of fire of eight rounds a minute from the new ARVE (ARtillery on VEhicle) self-propelled gun with a range of 40km for an assisted round. The rapid, low-risk development is designed to meet emerging requirements which have arisen out of the Ukraine war.

Patria has this month completed test firings of its ARVE self-propelled gun (SPG), a system it only unveiled as a prototype in March this year.

It is based on Patria's 155K98 155mm field artillery system, which is widely used by the Finnish Defence Forces, and is integrated into the chassis of the Sisu E13TP all-terrain truck chassis with a forward control cab mated with the upper part of the Patria 155mm GH52 auxiliary power unit.

According to the company, “dozens of shots were fired at different elevations and side angles as well as in direct fire”.

“The system performed as

