Patria completes test firing of new self-propelled gun as demand for systems grows

Patria has this month completed test firings of its ARVE self-propelled gun (SPG), a system it only unveiled as a prototype in March this year.

It is based on Patria's 155K98 155mm field artillery system, which is widely used by the Finnish Defence Forces, and is integrated into the chassis of the Sisu E13TP all-terrain truck chassis with a forward control cab mated with the upper part of the Patria 155mm GH52 auxiliary power unit.

According to the company, “dozens of shots were fired at different elevations and side angles as well as in direct fire”.

“The system performed as