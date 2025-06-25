NATO orders two more A330 MRTT aircraft, while Sweden and Denmark join programme

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has ordered two additional A330 MRTT aircraft, coinciding with Sweden and Denmark joining NATO’s multinational MRTT fleet (MMF) programme.

The addition of Sweden and Denmark to the MRTT programme rounds the number of participating countries to nine, alongside the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Norway, Germany, Belgium and the Czech Republic.

The additional two A330 MRTT orders will round the total number of MFF aircraft up to 12. The 10th additional A330 tanker for the pool is scheduled for delivery in 2026.

Jean-Brice Dumont, head of air power at Airbus Defence and Space, said: “The expansion