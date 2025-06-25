NATO orders two more A330 MRTT aircraft, while Sweden and Denmark join programme
The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has ordered two additional A330 MRTT aircraft, coinciding with Sweden and Denmark joining NATO’s multinational MRTT fleet (MMF) programme.
The addition of Sweden and Denmark to the MRTT programme rounds the number of participating countries to nine, alongside the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Norway, Germany, Belgium and the Czech Republic.
The additional two A330 MRTT orders will round the total number of MFF aircraft up to 12. The 10th additional A330 tanker for the pool is scheduled for delivery in 2026.
Jean-Brice Dumont, head of air power at Airbus Defence and Space, said: “The expansion
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Ghost Bat drone makes first deployment in latest milestone
In the past 18 months, Boeing’s MQ-28A Ghost Bat uncrewed aerial system (UAS) has achieved several milestones including teaming with manned aircraft, achieving 100 flight hours and training of first military pilot.
-
Anduril and Rheinmetall to bring capabilities to Europe with domestic production “on the table”
Anduril’s partnership with German defence firm Rheinmetall will see the two companies co-develop and deliver a European range of Anduril’s air systems, including Fury and Barracuda, and work on solid rocket motors.
-
Paris Air Show 2025: Parrot’s new microdrone ANAFI UKR breaks cover
While the Paris Air Show marked the first time the ANAFI UKR has been publicly shown, the ISR drone has been in use with various armed forces for the last eight months, Parrot told Shephard.