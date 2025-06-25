To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • NATO orders two more A330 MRTT aircraft, while Sweden and Denmark join programme

NATO orders two more A330 MRTT aircraft, while Sweden and Denmark join programme

25th June 2025 - 16:32 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

The 10th A330 MRTT aircraft is expected to joint the NATO fleet by 2026. (Photo: Airbus)

The order for two more aircraft for the NATO Multinational Multirole Tanker Transport (MRTT) fleet comes as Airbus considers increasing A330 MRTT production to meet demand.

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has ordered two additional A330 MRTT aircraft, coinciding with Sweden and Denmark joining NATO’s multinational MRTT fleet (MMF) programme.

The addition of Sweden and Denmark to the MRTT programme rounds the number of participating countries to nine, alongside the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Norway, Germany, Belgium and the Czech Republic.

The additional two A330 MRTT orders will round the total number of MFF aircraft up to 12. The 10th additional A330 tanker for the pool is scheduled for delivery in 2026.

Jean-Brice Dumont, head of air power at Airbus Defence and Space, said: “The expansion

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us