  • Singapore declassifies SEAL Carrier swimmer delivery vehicle for special forces use

Singapore declassifies SEAL Carrier swimmer delivery vehicle for special forces use

27th June 2025 - 07:48 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

A video screenshot showing the CCU in action. (Photo: RSN)

Singapore’s navy has introduced the Combatant Craft Underwater vessel, a multi-mode swimmer delivery vehicle designed to enhance its Naval Diving Unit’s ability to conduct covert maritime special operations.

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has officially revealed its acquisition of the JFD SEAL Carrier swimmer delivery vehicle, now designated as the Combatant Craft Underwater (CCU) within the Naval Diving Unit’s (NDU) Special Boat Group, signalling an enhancement of Singapore’s maritime special operations capabilities.

The CCU will provide the NDU with a covert underwater insertion platform, capable of transporting two pilots and six combat divers to target areas. The 4,000kg platform supports operations across three modes: surface, semi-submerged and fully submerged.

On the surface, the CCU is powered by a 345hp VM Motori diesel engine coupled to a Rolls-Royce

