UK releases security strategy and plans for future defence spending boost

Ahead of the NATO Summit on 24–25 June in The Hague, both Germany and the UK outlined plans to massively increase defence spending with the latter also releasing its National Security Strategy (NSS) 2025.

Under future spending plans the UK is committing to spending 5% of GDP on defence by 2035. Germany released its draft budget with defence spending of €95 billion (US$110.3 billion) in 2025 increasing to €162 billion in 2029 backed by newly allowed debt exemption for defence spending.

The UK’s NSS reiterates many of the points made in the SDR such as NATO-first but not NATO-only policy, along