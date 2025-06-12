To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • South Korean shipbuilders showcase export ambitions amid ongoing KDDX delays

South Korean shipbuilders showcase export ambitions amid ongoing KDDX delays

12th June 2025 - 07:56 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Busan, South Korea

RSS

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ HDF-6000 is a high-end frigate for the international market and is capable of ballistic missile defence missions. (Photo: author)

Hyundai and Hanwha recently unveiled advanced frigate and submarine designs while South Korea eyes new export markets and resolves internal rivalries

South Korea’s major shipbuilders showcased a wide range of naval designs targeting export markets at MADEX 2025 in Busan. These offerings come as South Korea’s domestic shipbuilding industry continues to grow while pursuing ambitious international contracts.

KDDX programme faces delays, but may restart soon

Before introducing new export platforms, South Korea’s troubled KDDX destroyer programme deserves attention. The Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN)’s six-ship programme is currently around two years behind schedule following a legal dispute between HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hanwha Ocean.

HHI completed the KDDX basic design, but battle lines drawn between the two shipbuilders delayed

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

